Teaching

A Bet Over a Lobster Changed My Classroom Culture

June 8, 2026 1:55
Education Week
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Artificial Intelligence Video Will AI Help or Overwhelm Students? Teachers Weigh In
Even as teachers across the country experiment with AI, many are skeptical of its role in classrooms, and whether it will undermine student learning.
Yi-Jo Shen
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AI Class
Artificial Intelligence Video How AI Complicates Student Well-Being. What Schools Should Know
Many kids cannot tell the difference between an AI-driven chatbot and genuine human understanding.
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Mathematics Video The Algebra Hurdle: One School's Strategy to Help Students Clear It
An EdWeek video describes an Indiana school's use of tutoring and courses with different levels of rigor to help students.
Kaylee Domzalski & Yi-Jo Shen
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Student Well-Being & Movement Video Female Athletes' Physical and Mental Struggle to Recover From Torn ACLs
For many female athletes who tear their anterior cruciate ligaments, the arduous hours spent recovering through physical therapy are only part of the battle.
Kaylee Domzalski & Yi-Jo Shen
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