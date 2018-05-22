Chart: Which STEM Jobs Will Be In Demand and How Much Do They Pay?

Many argue that STEM education serves as a gateway to higher-paying jobs and is an important linchpin to a growing economy.

Education Week looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on six career fields with ties to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Below is a look at the staffing needs in certain fields, how much particular jobs pay, and what level of education is required for those jobs.

The data shows that STEM fields are in demand but, depending on the job, pay and educational requirements vary. Here’s our breakdown.