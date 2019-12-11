Timeline: How Teaching Has Changed Over the Decade

There have been some seismic shifts in the teaching profession over the last decade, as the policy pendulum has swung back and forth. While teachers are cautiously optimistic about the direction the profession is heading, they say a growing focus on accountability has put a lot on their plates. Teachers say they feel as if their jobs have gotten harder, as they grapple with constantly changing education reforms—including those that affect their pay and job security—and with societal problems that have made their way into the classroom. Here’s a look at how national policy on teachers and teaching has changed over the past 10 years.

