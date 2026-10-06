Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over School’s Ban of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sweatshirts

The Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to a school district’s ban on shirts with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The phrase is a jab at former President Joe Biden with a coded reference to profanity. A Michigan mother of two says the school’s ban is a First Amendment violation.

The school told her sons to take off the sweatshirts she bought them for Christmas in 2022.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption A Let's Go Brandon flag and an American flag fly during the NASCAR Cup Series on July 24, 2022, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The slogan originated at a 2021 NASCAR race in Talladega, Ala., and quickly became a coded way of criticizing then-President Joe Biden. An appeals court in a free speech case said school administrators were within bounds insisting a student not wear a shirt with the slogan because of its implied vulgarity. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via AP Images Law & Courts Appeals Court Backs School Administrators Who Banned 'Let's Go Brandon!' Shirts Remove Save to favorites

Lower courts upheld the ban, finding the veiled vulgarity of the phrase allows schools to ban it. It functions as a stand-in for “F— Joe Biden.”

The woman’s attorneys argued that the decision wrongly gives school officials wide latitude to squelch political speech based on their personal ideas of what is vulgar. The phrase itself doesn’t contain any swear words or sexual implications, they said.

The school district urged the justices to reject the case, arguing that messages with lewd implications have no place in school, even if they touch on political topics. There has been evidence that some students wore clothing that read “Make America Great Again” or had messages supporting President Donald Trump, a Republican who lost the 2020 election to Biden, a Democrat.

The phrase originated in 2021, when people in the crowd at a NASCAR race chanted the obscenity directed at Biden and a TV sports reporter said they were calling out “Let’s Go, Brandon,” apparently believing they were chanting for driver Brandon Brown, who had just won a race.