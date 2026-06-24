Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it has given up significant aspects of its civil rights enforcement obligations to the U.S Department of Justice’s civil rights division. It appears that the Education Department’s office for civil rights will now use the DOJ’s civil rights division to evaluate, investigate, and resolve complaints from students and families. The administration’s press materials call it a partnership and promise families won’t notice the difference. Families will notice.

The reason is a single, unglamorous distinction. OCR is obligated to look at all complaints. Its own case-processing manual requires it to evaluate every complaint it receives and to each allegation in the complaint.

OCR can dismiss a complaint for defined reasons, but it cannot simply decline to look. A parent who mails in a handwritten account of what happened to their child is entitled to a response. That obligation is the quiet engine of the whole system: It is what makes a federal civil rights remedy available because legal representation is out of reach for many students and parents.

Justice’s civil rights division does not work that way and was never built to. The Justice Department is a litigating agency that runs on enforcement discretion, meaning it selects its cases. Those chosen are very likely to be class-based. Small, individual, but real complaints tend not to be addressed by the Justice Department. There is no manual obliging Justice’s civil rights division to read a complaint, no complainant’s right to a determination, and no clock that starts running when a letter arrives—all of which OCR is obligated to do. Justice’s civil rights division chooses what to pursue. Handing intake of the office for civil rights at Education to the civil rights division at Justice doesn’t relocate a function; it swaps an institution that must engage every complaint for one that may or may not.

At OCR, a single complaint is evaluated allegation by allegation by one regional office—prior to OCR closures, there were 12 such offices—that is required to take up every piece of it. At the Justice Department, that same complaint may fracture along the civil rights division’s internal borders within Washington headquarters, and each fragment may land in a different section of the division that answers only for its own slice. The systemic school-to-prison-pipeline and due process theory may belong to the special litigation section; the race- and discipline-disparity piece to the educational opportunities section; the disability discrimination and physical accessibility piece to the disability rights section.

Each of those sections exercises its own enforcement discretion, separately and independently, and none is obligated to open the matter at all. So, a single complaint can meet three different fates inside one division: one allegation pursued, for instance, another declined, a third never assigned to anyone, with no section answerable for the complaint as a whole. Combine “no duty to review” with “no one who owns the whole,” and the intersecting harms are precisely the ones that vanish into the seams. The school-to-prison pipeline is a prime example of a wrong that no single section, acting alone and at its own discretion, is built to see.

[The Department of Justice] does not ... have a history that matches the Education Department’s OCR of investigating and constructively resolving complaints in the education context.

The Education Department’s office is designed around the complainant; the Justice Department’s, around the case it picks.

Justice has an impressive history of litigating education matters. It does incredibly important work. It does not, though, have a history that matches the Education Department’s OCR of investigating and constructively resolving complaints in the education context. The human capital that remains at OCR must not be wasted or relegated to administrative functions. Investigation and constructive resolution also require ready access to all the data and expertise historically found in the other components of the Department of Education. The Education Department’s functions are best carried out as a synergistic whole, not scattered about. The sole reason to scatter them is to render the department ineffective—a step toward the unabashed goal of this administration to close the department entirely. That may please this administration; it is not good for students.

see also Open image caption Close image caption Letters on the U.S. Department of Education building are missing in this March 18, 2026, photo in Washington. The agency last week announced it's transferring day-to-day management of special education and civil rights enforcement to different Cabinet agencies, the latest push by the Trump administration to dismantle the Education Department. Allison Robbert/AP Photo Federal Special Ed. and Civil Rights: What We Know About the Ed. Dept.'s Latest Moves Remove Save to favorites

None of this is abstract anymore. OCR already lost half its staff in a 2025 reduction in force and has been working through a backlog of approximately 25,000 unresolved complaints ever since; now, the evaluation function itself is being handed to an agency with no duty to perform it for any given family or student.

The thing being traded away in this so-called “partnership” as announced by the administration is not a logo or a place on an org chart. It is the legal obligation—the simple, load-bearing promise that if a family describes what happened to their child, someone in the federal government has to read it. Replace that with discretion on the part of the government, and a right to be heard quietly becomes a mere hope of being chosen.