Here's How to Make Better Use of the School Day

How much time should children spend in school, and how should that time be arranged? Over the years, Education Week’s opinion contributors—educators, researchers, and policymakers—have plumbed the depths of these questions, not always landing in the same place. In recent weeks, we reached out across our social-media channels to ask our readers, including teachers and school leaders, to describe the ideal school day were it unshackled from time constraints. Whether writing an essay or responding on social media, contributors agree in their excerpts below: Improving time-management practices could give a big boost to students and staff.