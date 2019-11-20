David A. Tashjian

David Tashjian is the Director of Digital Operations at Education Week. He oversees the UX/UI Development and Engineering team and is responsible for leading strategic & tactical operations associated with digital content production and distribution platforms. David also consults with technology partners on the organization’s tailored implementations and custom needs. Before joining Education Week, he served as the Director of Digital Strategy at MIT Sloan. He oversaw the interactive design, web development, and social media teams, digital operations, and MIT Sloan video studio.