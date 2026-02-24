Leadership
Back
Leadership
Budget & Finance
Equity & Diversity
Families & the Community
Professional Development
Recruitment & Retention
School & District Management
School Climate & Safety
Student Achievement
Student Well-Being & Movement
Policy & Politics
Back
Policy & Politics
Education Funding
Every Student Succeeds Act
Federal
Law & Courts
School Choice & Charters
Standards & Accountability
States
Teaching & Learning
Back
Teaching & Learning
Assessment
College & Workforce Readiness
Curriculum
Early Childhood
English Learners
Mathematics
Reading & Literacy
Science
Social Studies
Special Education
Teaching
Teacher Preparation
Teaching Profession
Technology
Back
Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Classroom Technology
Ed-Tech Policy
IT Infrastructure & Management
Personalized Learning
Privacy & Security
All Topics
Jobs
Back
Jobs
Search for Jobs
Sign up for Job Alerts
Virtual Career Fairs
Post a Job
Job Hunting Tips & Advice
Careers at EdWeek
Opinion
Back
Opinion
Opinion Blogs
Submit an Essay
Submit a Letter to the Editor
About Us
Advertising & Marketing Solutions
Group Subscriptions
Recruitment Advertising
Events and Webinars
The State of Teaching
Leaders to Learn From
Current Issue
Special Reports
Newsletters
Resources
Trackers
Video
EdWeek Research Center
EdWeek Top School Jobs
EdWeek Market Brief
Menu
Search
Sign In
Subscribe
Subscribe
Reset
Search
Leadership
Policy & Politics
Teaching & Learning
Technology
Opinion
Jobs
Market Brief
Private_School_Choice_Mark_Lieberman_260220_mh_02
February 24, 2026
1:46
Education Week
Share article
Print
Email
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
Copy URL
Video
School Choice & Charters
Video
Private School Choice Is Growing. What Comes Next?
States are investing billions of dollars in public funds for families to use on private schooling.
Mark Lieberman
&
Yi-Jo Shen
•
1 min read
Remove
Save to favorites
Early Childhood
Video
Why One School Is Leading the Return to Cursive
Georgia has joined 20-plus states returning cursive handwriting to elementary school classrooms.
Kaylee Domzalski
&
Elizabeth Heubeck
•
1 min read
Remove
Save to favorites
Open image caption
Close image caption
Powers Ferry Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Mary Bause instructs her students as they practice writing in cursive during class at the school in Marietta, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026.
Alyssa Pointer for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Is AI Good or Bad for Schools?
A growing number of educators are experimenting with generative AI. The challenge now is to share those lessons learned and best practices.
Lauraine Langreo
&
Yi-Jo Shen
•
1 min read
Remove
Save to favorites
School & District Management
Video
Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year
A Texas schools chief says his leadership is inspired by his own difficulties in school.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
&
Kaylee Domzalski
•
1 min read
Remove
Save to favorites
Open image caption
Close image caption
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
See More Multimedia