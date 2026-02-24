Private_School_Choice_Mark_Lieberman_260220_mh_02

February 24, 2026 1:46
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Video

School Choice & Charters Video Private School Choice Is Growing. What Comes Next?
States are investing billions of dollars in public funds for families to use on private schooling.
Mark Lieberman & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Early Childhood Video Why One School Is Leading the Return to Cursive
Georgia has joined 20-plus states returning cursive handwriting to elementary school classrooms.
Kaylee Domzalski & Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Powers Ferry Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Mary Bause instructs her students as they practice writing in cursive during class at the school in Marietta, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026.
Powers Ferry Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Mary Bause instructs her students as they practice writing in cursive during class at the school in Marietta, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026.
Alyssa Pointer for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Video Is AI Good or Bad for Schools?
A growing number of educators are experimenting with generative AI. The challenge now is to share those lessons learned and best practices.
Lauraine Langreo & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Screenshot 2026 02 24 at 12.50.05 PM
School & District Management Video Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year
A Texas schools chief says his leadership is inspired by his own difficulties in school.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
See More Multimedia