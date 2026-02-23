How This Elementary School Embraced a Return to Cursive Writing

February 23, 2026 2:15
Powers Ferry Elementary School third grad teacher Mary Bause instructs her students as they practice writing in cursive during class at the school in Marietta, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026.
Education Week
School & District Management Video Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year
A Texas schools chief says his leadership is inspired by his own difficulties in school.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement Video How This District Is Shrinking Students’ Screen Time—After the School Day Ends
Engagement navigators in this district help students take advantage of the many available extracurriculars.
Kaylee Domzalski & Alyson Klein
2:34
Natalie Marshall chats with a North Central High School student athlete on a field trip to Glover Middle School on Dec. 4, 2025.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Video Is the ‘AI Glow’ Starting to Wear Off? What to Expect in 2026
Artificial intelligence is now integrated into a wide variety of products and services that K-12 schools use, making it almost inescapable.
Arianna Prothero & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
English teacher Casey Cuny reads in his classroom as a screen displays guidelines for using artificial intelligence at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
English teacher Casey Cuny reads in his classroom as a screen displays guidelines for using artificial intelligence at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Education Funding Video School Funding: The 3 Big Questions to Watch in 2026
2025 was a disruptive year for school funding, here's what we're anticipating in the year ahead.
Mark Lieberman & Yi-Jo Shen
2:13
Illustration in blue of huge hands holding money as silhouette people run towards it.
iStock/Getty
