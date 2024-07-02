Leadership
Get Active Fidget Test 1
July 2, 2024
0:13
Education Week
Video
School & District Management
Q&A
Why This K-12 Leader Was 'Incredulous' When Congress Asked Him to Testify
New York City schools Chancellor David Banks' blunt take on appearing before Congress and leading schools in divisive times.
Libby Stanford
&
Kaylee Domzalski
•
7 min read
Open image caption
Close image caption
New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks speaks at a press briefing at City Hall in New York City.
Michael Brochstein/Sipa via AP
Teaching
Video
Some Topics Are Hard to Teach. A Teacher's Guide to Tackling One of Them
This guide for teachers is designed to create an understanding around the issues of poverty, and provide classroom lessons on the topic.
Lauren Santucci
•
2:56
Ed-Tech Policy
Video
School Cellphone Ban Is Critical for 'Addicted' Students, NYC Chancellor Says
"I see no good reason for the kids to have access to their phones" during the school day, Chancellor David Banks tells EdWeek.
Libby Stanford
•
6 min read
Open image caption
Close image caption
New York City School Chancellor David Banks speaking at an event at the Union Settlement Union Carver Center where the Mayor talked about a plan to improve child care and early childhood education.
Michael Brochstein/Sipa via AP
Classroom Technology
Video
How AI Can Save Teachers Time, According to a Google Executive
Google's head of education impact says AI can help solve some of the problems teachers are facing, but recognizes its limitations.
Lauraine Langreo
&
Sam Mallon
•
3:18
