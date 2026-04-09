250819 PF_social final

April 9, 2026 1:19
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Video

Artificial Intelligence Video Reading Is Hard to Teach. Can AI Help?
Artificial intelligence might be able to drive cars, treat diseases, and train your front door to recognize your face. But can it help kids learn how to read?
Alyson Klein & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Screenshot 2026 03 27 at 7.52.20 AM
School Choice & Charters Video Private School Choice Is Growing. What Comes Next?
States are investing billions of dollars in public funds for families to use on private schooling.
Mark Lieberman & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Reading & Literacy Video Why One School Is Leading the Return to Cursive
Georgia has joined 20-plus states returning cursive handwriting to elementary school classrooms.
Kaylee Domzalski & Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Artificial Intelligence Video Is AI Good or Bad for Schools?
A growing number of educators are experimenting with generative AI. The challenge now is to share those lessons learned and best practices.
Lauraine Langreo & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Screenshot 2026 02 24 at 12.50.05 PM
See More Multimedia