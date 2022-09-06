Teachers Hoped the Pandemic Would Bring Change for All Students. Did We Miss the Chance?

The pandemic has created an unprecedented disruption to public education. But with this disruption, many educators saw an opening: a chance to reset, reimagine, even transform the entire system to make it work for every student. EdWeek reporter Madeline Will discusses the concerns of educators who worry that in the rush to return to “normal,” an opportunity for change has been squandered.
