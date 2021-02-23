Social Studies

How I Fell in Love With Black History

February 23, 2021 4:18
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Falling in love with Black history was a life-long process for Dallas high school social studies teacher and department chair Jania Hoover. In conversation with LaGarrett J. King, she discusses the class that awoke her to “the possibility that we were even worthy of study” and how that realization has informed her high school teaching career. Black joy must be a central part of changing the current failure of Black history education: Not only do we not talk about Black people enough in history, but when we do, it’s often only through the lens of pain and oppression. Hoover offers concrete advice for how to build your own content knowledge in order to bring that Black joy into the classroom.

Related Tags:
Race Instruction

Video

Federal Video Unpacking Cardona's Confirmation Hearing: What We Learned
Education Week reporters Andrew Ujifusa and Evie Blad discuss key topics that arose during Miguel Cardona's confirmation hearing, and what comes next.
Evie Blad & Andrew Ujifusa
15:16
Federal Video 5 Things To Know About Dr. Miguel Cardona: Biden's Choice for Ed. Secretary
Watch EdWeek politics reporters Andrew Ujifusa and Evie Blad as they discuss 5 key questions about Dr. Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Education Secretary.
Evie Blad & Andrew Ujifusa
22:49
Social Studies Video Teaching About a Divisive Election—and What Comes Next
Five social studies teachers discuss their experiences teaching about the most crucial and controversial parts of a chaotic election season.
4:18
Student Well-Being Video Ideas for How to Build Confident, Engaged Learners Now
The Education Week newsroom explores a few of the practical & promising approaches to incorporate character education during the pandemic.
Jaclyn Borowski
18:11
See More Multimedia