Teaching & Learning Video

A Native American Elder Reflects on His Boarding School Experience

‘I Can’t Say What My Life Would Have Been Like Without It.’
By Kaylee Domzalski — December 8, 2022 3:41
Dwight Howe x Chilocco Thumbnail CMS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In the spring of 2022, the U.S. Department of the Interior released an investigation into the systematic physical and emotional abuse and forced assimilation that Native American children suffered at more than 400 boarding schools in the 19th and 20th centuries. The federal investigation also identified more than 50 burial sites for Native children. More are likely to be discovered, and tens of thousands of children may have died. Although the exact number of children who attended boarding school is unknown, the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition estimates it is in the hundreds of thousands.
According to the federal investigation, the United States operated or supported these schools in 37 states or then-territories. In what is now the state of Oklahoma, there were 76 boarding schools alone—the highest number in the country. One of those schools was Chilocco Indian School, which opened in 1884 and continued the government’s abusive form of instruction until the early 1930s when federal policy reforms introduced some improvements to boarding schools. By the time Chilocco closed in 1980, 18,000 students had attended the school.
Eugene Howe (Ponca) graduated from Chilocco in 1950, where he excelled in athletics. He would later talk to his son Dwight fondly about his experience there.
From a young age, Dwight Howe (Omaha/Ponca), knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps to attend Chilocco. Here, the younger Howe looks back at his experience at the school as a pivotal one that helped shape his identity—even as he questions whether a different educational experience might have taken him down another path.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Elizabeth Rich, Opinion Editor contributed to this video.
Coverage of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

English-Language Learners Video From Afghanistan to Austin, One Refugee Student’s Experience
After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Austin's school district received 319 refugee students. Here, one middle schooler's experience.
Lauren Santucci
4:32
Ahmad Still 003 BS
School Climate & Safety Video They Survived a School Shooting. Here’s What They Want You to Know
The survivors of one school shooting offer insight and advice to future school leaders dealing with similar tragedies in their communities.
Lauren Santucci
6:28
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP
Recruitment & Retention Video One District’s Transformative Solution to Its Staffing Shortage
A suburban Virginia school district overhauled its hiring process, enabling it to address a bus driver and teacher shortfall simultaneously.
Jaclyn Borowski
3:08
A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga.
A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP
School Climate & Safety Video How a School Shooting Survivor Found Healing in Activism
Voting for the first time has been part of one school shooting survivor's healing process.
Kaylee Domzalski & Lauren Santucci
5:13
092422 Mia Saugus 09 ml BS
Morgan Lieberman for Education Week
See More Multimedia