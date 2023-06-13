Texas Bans ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books in Schools. Law ‘Gets That Trash Out,’ Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Reading & Literacy

Texas Bans ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books in Schools. Law ‘Gets That Trash Out,’ Gov. Greg Abbott Says

By Eleanor Dearman, Fort Worth Star-Telegram — June 13, 2023 2 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Eric Gay/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Fort Worth , Texas -

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill that prohibits “sexually explicit material” in public school libraries, but said more work is needed from lawmakers on education-related legislation.

In the past couple years, debates have played out in Texas districts over whether certain books are appropriate for school libraries and the role parents should play in monitoring reading material.

The new Texas law requires the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to create mandatory standards for school libraries, that includes a ban on material that is “sexually explicit.”

See Also

Protesters read in the middle of the Texas Capitol rotunda as The Texas Freedom Network holds a "read-in" to protest HB 900 Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The bill would ban sexually explicit materials from library books in schools.
Protesters read in the middle of the Texas Capitol rotunda as The Texas Freedom Network holds a "read-in" to protest HB 900 Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The bill would ban sexually explicit materials from library books in schools. Mass book bans in a handful of districts are influenced by state legislation, PEN America found.
Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Reading & Literacy State Laws Are Behind Many Book Bans, Even Indirectly, Report Finds
Eesha Pendharkar, May 19, 2023
7 min read

“I’m signing a law that gets that trash out of our schools,” Abbott said.

Book vendors would be responsible for rating library materials as “sexually explicit” or “sexually relevant.” Books labeled as “sexually relevant” could be available to students with parental approval. Books considered explicit could not be sold to districts and would need to be recalled if in library collections.

The bill was among four “parental empowerment” bills that Abbott signed. Other bills relate to the vetting process for instructional materials, a fund to help parents pay for special education services outside the classroom and a bill to let parents decide if their child should repeat a grade.

The library book law comes after a former North Texas representative in 2021 targeted more than 800 books in a school library book probe. The topics included race, sex and sexuality.

An April report from free speech organization PEN America found in the first half of the 2022-2023 school year, instances of books being banned increased 28% compared to the six months before. Thirty percent of the books are about race, racism or featured characters of color and 26% had LGBTQ characters or themes. Texas was among the states with the most instances of book bans, according to the report.

See Also

A seventh-grade student reads a book in the library stacks at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
A seventh-grade student reads a book in the library stacks at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
Reading & Literacy Book Bans Hit an All-Time High Last Year
Eesha Pendharkar, April 20, 2023
4 min read

Ahead of signing the four bills, Abbott confirmed during a news conference that lawmakers will be called back for a special session to focus on “parental empowerment” in education. He prefaced that by saying the state needs “to deliver on the promise to parents that parents will have the ability to choose the education pathway best for their child.”

Abbott has advocated for education savings accounts, a voucher-like program that would allow state dollars be used for a student’s private education. The House and Senate have clashed on vouchers in recent months, a debate that became entangled in the prospect of teacher pay raises as the regular legislation wrapped up in late May.

“It’s important for parents and Texans to know that there has been a pathway for both the House and Senate to work collaboratively to achieve parental choice in education,” Abbott said. “We’ve gotten far closer than what people know. The most important thing that we can do is to provide the broadest opportunity possible for parents in the state of Texas to choose.”

Asked whether the special session would focus solely on school choice or if would also include teacher pay raises and other education policies, Abbott said the call can be expected to look like a House Bill that, after being amended in the Senate, bundled education savings accounts, teacher pay and other topics. The legislation did not make it to Abbott’s desk.

Combined with funding allocated during the regular session, Abbott said he would authorize more funding for public education and teacher pay raises than “any governor in the history of the state.”

Eleanor Dearman
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Copyright (c) 2023, Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy A School District's Book Removals May Have Violated Students' Civil Rights
A Georgia district’s removal of books about LGBTQ+ and racial minorities may have violated students’ civil rights, OCR determined.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
photograph of a magnifying glass on an open book
Valiantsin Suprunovich/iStock
Reading & Literacy Reports Recent Book Ban Controversies: A National Survey of School Library Personnel
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed librarians and other staff members to gauge the impact of controversies about books in school libraries.
Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Dyslexia?
Answer 7 questions about dyslexia.
Reading & Literacy Opinion Use Knowledge-Building Curriculum to Boost Literacy
By pursuing in-depth knowledge building about specific topics, students are able to show what they can do, not just what they can't.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼