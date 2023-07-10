Teachers, Here’s How to Land an Amazing Summer Learning Opportunity
Teaching Profession

Teachers, Here’s How to Land an Amazing Summer Learning Opportunity

By Elizabeth Heubeck — July 10, 2023 4 min read
Photo of woman reading departures board at airport.
Photo of woman reading departures board at airport.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Imagine any one of the following scenarios:

  • You’re employed at a school that recently opened its doors to several students of newly immigrated families. You travel to their native country to learn about their culture and the journey they endured to get here.
  • You’re a U.S. history and government teacher who works in a small town with strong partisanship politics. You meet for several hours with professional peers to dig into Constitutional law and its modern-day applications, and hear insights from one of the nation’s leading experts on the subject.
  • Most of your high school students have never traveled beyond their small Georgia town to see the ocean, nor do they know about professionals who earn their living by studying what’s below its surface. But you spend weeks aboard a research vessel, sharing with students live accounts of marine life—including pods of dolphins swimming at the surface—and facilitating interviews between your crewmates and students.

These aren’t just teacher fantasies. They’re examples of real-life learning opportunities made possible by grant-funded organizations that aim to provide teachers with low- or no-cost ways to further their professional interests and passions during the summer. Here are some tips on securing one of these unforgettable summer learning experiences in the future.

Plan ahead

Most grant-funded summer programs for teachers open the application process in the preceding fall and close it by the following March. The applications tend to require far more preparation than filling in simple blanks. Some of the programs, like Fund for Teachers, provide grants to teacher “fellows” who design their own proposals, which requires significant planning by applicants.

So for those serious about applying for an experiential learning program next summer, it makes sense to start sifting through options now.

Show your strength as a candidate

Organizations that offer up to thousands of dollars to support teachers’ summer learning experiences want to know their candidates have sound intentions and that they’re not just looking for a free vacation.

So, what makes a strong candidate? “Someone who can make a great case for how they’re going to use this experience in the classroom,” said Emily Susko, program support specialist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Teacher at Sea Program. The federally administered program has introduced more than 850 teachers to NOAA research through immersive experiences monitoring U.S. fisheries, measuring ocean trends, and charting unknown regions of the seafloor.

Beyond that shared overarching principle, what makes a strong candidate can vary widely depending on the program and its individual needs.

Flexibility, fortitude, and the ability to follow orders are key for NOAA’s Teacher at Sea Program, said Susko. This makes sense, as teacher participants are expected to work as part of a team, in a confined space for long periods of time. “They have to be able to roll with things,” Susko said.

Demonstrations of initiative and creativity will likely pique the interest of administrators at the Fund for Teachers, whose applicants propose projects of their own design. More important to them than the “what” is the “why,” explained Carrie Caton, director of communications at Fund for Teachers. “We are nationally unique in that we put no parameters on where or what the Prek-12 teachers learn, as long as they can thoroughly articulate the why,” she said. “We trust that teachers are professionals who can best assess what will enrich their students and school communities.”

Be prepared to serve as a program ambassador

Some organizations that make it possible for teachers to embark on valuable learning experiences for free do hope for something in return. NOAA’s Susko makes clear what their Teacher at Sea Program expects from participating teachers.

“Part of NOAA’s mission is to collect all of this crucial environmental information across a range of topics, part of that is to be sharing that with the public,” Susko said. “We find that teachers are incredibly effective ambassadors for NOAA, for helping the general public understand what we are doing in service of the nation.”

Show persistence

Administrators of several summer learning programs for teachers emphasized the need for persistence in the face of possible initial rejection. “If it doesn’t work the first year, try again the next year,” said Carol Peters, director of the division of education programs at the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Eventually, you will get in.”

Start the search here

The following is a sample of organizations that provide summer experiential learning opportunities to teachers at no or low cost. While not exhaustive, the list provides a solid start for educators looking to expand their summer learning outside the classroom.

Fund for Teachers designates grants for teachers’ self-designed summer fellowships. To date, FFT fellows have traveled to 152 different countries.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History offers 23 summer programs for k-12 teachers, online and in-person, on a range of (American history) topics.

The National Endowment for the Humanities provides tuition-free opportunities for K-12 educators interested in studying a breadth of topics related to the humanities.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Teacher at Sea Program allows k-12 educators an opportunity to join NOAA scientists aboard an ocean research vessel as a member of the science team.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Here's How the Nation's Largest Teachers' Union Is Spending Its Money
Membership is down but the National Education Association's budget is steady, and the union has outlined spending for the coming year.
Madeline Will
7 min read
National Education Association President Becky Pringle presides over the union’s representative assembly in Orlando, Fla., on July 3, 2023.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle presides over the union’s representative assembly in Orlando, Fla., on July 3, 2023.
NEA
Teaching Profession Q&A NEA President Sympathizes With Teachers Who Want to Quit. Here's Her Advice
Becky Pringle talks about the volatile political climate teachers are in.
Madeline Will
8 min read
National Education Association President Becky Pringle speaks to the union’s representative assembly on July 4, 2023.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle speaks to the union’s representative assembly on July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.
NEA
Teaching Profession 'We Say Gay': Largest Teachers' Union Pledges to Fight Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies
The National Education Association will spend more than $500,000 countering new legislation and developing resources for its members.
Madeline Will
6 min read
A crowd gathers at the outside of the Indiana House chamber as the House Education Committee discuss House Bill 1608 at the Statehouse, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana House Republicans advanced a bill Thursday, Feb. 23, that would require public school teachers to tell parents about students' social transitions and pronoun changes — a bill some worry will erode student-teacher trust and force children to come out to their parents before they are ready.
A crowd gathers at the outside of the Indiana House chamber on Feb. 20, 2023, as its education committee took up a bill to require teachers to disclose students' social transitions. The National Education Association recently approved new funding to counter such measures and provide guidance to its affiliates.
Darron Cummings/AP
Teaching Profession Yes, Teachers Want Better Pay. But That's Not All They Say They Need
Educators shared what they need to see in addition to pay raises to improve morale and make the teaching profession more appealing.
Libby Stanford & Marina Whiteleather
4 min read
Illustration of a strong business woman pulling the string on a rating gauge to move the arrow from disappointed to happy.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼