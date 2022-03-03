School Librarians Face Criticism in Fight Over Book Scrutiny
Curriculum

School Librarians Face Criticism in Fight Over Book Scrutiny

By The Associated Press — March 03, 2022 3 min read
The Tennessee House of Representatives meets in October in Nashville, Tenn.
The Tennessee House of Representatives meets in October in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Nashville , Tenn. -

Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

“I don’t appreciate what’s going in our libraries, what’s being put in front of our children and shame on you for putting it there,” Republican Rep. Jerry Sexton told a group of librarians during a Tuesday hearing.

Currently, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly is mulling several proposals designed to implement more scrutiny and transparency in public school libraries. One version, backed by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, would require school libraries to post their contents online and regularly review their policies to make sure the materials are “age-appropriate” and “suitable” for the children accessing them.

A separate but similar version backed by Republican Rep. Scott Cepicky would prohibit books and materials considered “harmful” to minors in school libraries and would create a process to remove books from schools. Both bills are currently making their way through the Statehouse, with Cepicky’s version advancing out of lengthy and contentious hearing Tuesday.

Supporters say the overall goal is to ensure students are only exposed to age-appropriate materials and weed out potential violations hidden among library shelves. Such advocates have had varied success appealing to their local school boards. Most recently, the McMinn County school board sparked international attention when it voted unanimously in January to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from the district’s curriculum. Over in Williamson County, an affluent region just south of Nashville, school board members agreed to remove “Walk Two Moons” — a book that depicts an American Indian girl’s search for her mother — after receiving complaints from parents.

Yet the fight is now taking place inside the Statehouse as most lawmakers seek reelection.

As the effort intensifies, however, school librarians have come under fire as they not only defend the works placed inside their libraries but also the policies in place they say already allows parents to review the works offered to students.

“School librarians are always here to work with parents and we welcome this partnership,” said Lindsey Kimery, library services coordinator at Metro Nashville Public Schools.

See Also

Image of library shelves of books.
mikdam/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Q&A School Libraries and Controversial Books: Tips From the Front Lines
Evie Blad, November 19, 2021
6 min read

During Tuesday’s hearing, multiple parents cited examples of books they found objectionable, books that largely focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. These ranged from Nobel laureate Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” Jesse Andrews’ “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Robie Harris’ “It’s Perfectly Normal” to Khaled Hosseini’s million-selling novel “The Kite Runner.” All books that for years have faced complaints and calls to be removed from libraries and schools.

Many repeated unfounded claims that librarians who defended such literary works were helping “groom” children to become desensitized to sexual abuse and pornography.

“What’s the difference between...a librarian putting one of these books on the desk of a student or a guy in a white van pulling up when school lets out, saying ‘come around kids, let me read you this book,’” country singer John Rich argued in front of the same legislative panel last week. “What’s the difference between those two scenarios? There is a difference. They can run away from the van.”

Democratic Rep. G.A. Hardaway, a Democrat from Memphis, said such comments were inappropriate.

See Also

Image of library shelves.
VTT Studio/iStock/Getty
Families & the Community As Book Bans Spread, Suburban Moms Who Oppose Them Are Fighting Back
Eesha Pendharkar, February 17, 2022
4 min read

“I am offended when librarians are compared to sex predators and your actions are compared to sex trafficking,” Hardaway said.

Librarians counter schools have policies in place for parents and educators to review school library books. They stress the need for better resources and possibly adding a state library coordinator to promote literacy and education across the state.

“The books being challenged in school libraries...are not defined as obscene. So when the books are removed from schools they are opened up to lawsuits that they cannot afford,” said Sharon Edwards, president of the Tennessee Library Association.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Tennessee

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Tue., March 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Supporting Teachers With Adult Social-Emotional Learning and Climate
Learn how your district can support staff retention through adult social-emotional learning and climate.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., March 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Strategies for English Learners Featuring Dr. Jeff Zwiers
Hear Dr. Jeff Zwiers share how podcasts build academic conversations and support English language development.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
Thu., March 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Developing an Outcomes-Based Virtual Learning Program
Join EdTech practitioners for a discussion on developing an engaging outcomes-based virtual learning program in your school or district.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum Schools to Pilot AP African American Studies Course Amid Upheaval Over Teaching Race
At least 60 schools this fall will test out a new college credit course that examines African American history and culture.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Rachel Collins teaches her students during the African American Studies course at White Station High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 22, 2022.
Rachel Collins teaches a lesson in the AP African American Studies course at White Station High School in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month.
Brad Vest for Education Week
Curriculum Tennessee's Governor, GOP Push for More Scrutiny of School Libraries
Conservative officials across the country are increasingly attempting to limit children's exposure to certain books.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Legislators applaud Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as he delivers his State of the State address Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Curriculum Half of Americans Don't Think Schools Should Teach About Racism's Impact Today
The public is also divided about how much influence parents and teachers should have in curriculum matters.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Illustration of a man on a ladder painting over a woman's speech bubble.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Curriculum Opinion How New Hampshire High Schoolers Can Earn Credits Essentially Anywhere
A New Hampshire program allows any public or private organization in the state to apply to offer high school credits to students.
Rick Hess
7 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼