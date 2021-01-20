Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
SAT Scraps Optional Essay and Subject Tests
Assessment

SAT Scraps Optional Essay and Subject Tests

By The Associated Press — January 20, 2021 1 min read
A student leaves after taking the SAT at Upper Arlington High School in Upper Arlington, Ohio on March 12, 2005. The College Board said Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.
A student leaves after taking the SAT at Upper Arlington High School in Upper Arlington, Ohio on March 12, 2005. The College Board said Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.
Paul Vernon/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The College Board said Tuesday it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being innovative and adaptive to what lies ahead,” according to a statement from the not-for-profit College Board, which said it wanted to make the SAT more flexible and reduce the demands on students.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March, leading numerous schools to eliminate testing requirements for the current admissions cycle. Others have permanently made entrance exams an optional part of applying to college.

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about another hour and is scored separately, as were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June.

The optional essay will be discontinued after June testing sessions.

Nearly 2.2 million 2020 high school graduates took the SAT before the pandemic shut down schools, according to the College Board.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
SAT Standardized Testing

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

Assessment Spotlight Spotlight on Assessment 2021
In this Spotlight, dive into best assessment practices
and more.
Assessment Opinion Testing Students This Spring Would Be a Mistake
High-stakes tests would tell us very little we can't know in other ways, writes a longtime assessment researcher.
Lorrie A. Shepard
5 min read
Illustration of students in virus environment facing wave of test sheets.
Collage by Vanessa Solis/Education Week (Images: iStock/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty)
Assessment Opinion An Open Letter to the NAEP Governing Board
The change under consideration would make the reading test less accurate not more, writes E.D. Hirsch Jr.
E.D. Hirsch Jr.
3 min read
16Hirsch SOC
AscentXmedia/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Assessment It's Official: National Test Is Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns
The delay of the 2021 NAEP is a missed opportunity to measure students' pandemic-related learning losses, state by state.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Image is teenagers taking a test
Getty
Load More ▼