Train Educators to Help Students Experiencing Homelessness and Mental-Health Crises
Opinion
Teacher Preparation Opinion

Train Educators to Help Students Experiencing Homelessness and Mental-Health Crises

January 10, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I concur that educators cannot be the sole entities in solving homelessness among our youths and future adults. If appropriately trained, teachers and relevant staff can help bridge the gap in accessibility to various community resources by connecting youths and families to assistance (“Our Student Homeless Numbers Are Staggering. Schools Can Be a Bridge to a Solution,”Sept. 14, 2021).

Many students who experience homelessness also experience mental-health crises. As mentioned in the article, homelessness is rising, and COVID-19 has made it even more volatile. According to the U.S. surgeon general, it is the same for mental-health crises—which many teachers and school staff are also not adequately trained to handle. Youths and rising adults need wraparound intervention, such as multidisciplinary programs addressing mental health, housing, and employment.

Across the country, teachers have expressed the urgency and importance of proper training in spotting trauma and responding appropriately. In Virginia, the legislature enacted a bill that requires public schools’ relevant staff to complete mental-health-awareness training through an approved state agency to help educate and connect school staff to many community-based resources.

All 50 states should have policies that supply additional training to our teachers in handling mental-health and homelessness crises. The training is necessary. Our youths depend on us!

Jurica Brown
Child & Adolescent Mental-Health Case Manager
Master of Social Work Graduate Student
Virginia Commonwealth University
Yorktown, Va.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Content provided by Top School Jobs
Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
Tue., January 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Working Smarter, Not Harder with Data
There is a new paradigm shift in K-12 education. Technology and data have leapt forward, advancing in ways that allow educators to better support students while also maximizing their most precious resource – time. The
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teacher Preparation English Teachers Must Be Anti-Racist, National Group Says
The long-awaited standards from the National Council of Teachers of English emphasize teacher training in anti-racism and digital media.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Image of a teacher in a classroom.
E+
Teacher Preparation Opinion First-Year Teachers Need Support This Year. Here Are 5 Ways Prep Programs Can Help
Do the teachers and administrators stepping into the classroom or school office for the first time during the pandemic have what they need?
Linda S. McKee
3 min read
A group of people help each other out.
iStock
Teacher Preparation First-Time Pass Rates on Teacher Licensure Exams Were Secret Until Now. See the Data
The National Council on Teacher Quality published first-time pass rate data on teacher licensing tests, which had been hidden for years.
Madeline Will
8 min read
teacher 1276371740 stylized
Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation The Complicated, Divisive Work of Grading Teacher-Preparation Programs
As the two national accreditors for teacher-preparation programs evolve, the battle over market share heats up.
Madeline Will
9 min read
Illustration of checkmark
Getty
Load More ▼