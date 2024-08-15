Oklahoma GOP Lawmakers Demand Investigation of Education Chief
Teaching Profession

Oklahoma GOP Lawmakers Demand Investigation of Education Chief

By Brooke Schultz — August 15, 2024 4 min read
Ryan Walters speaks at a rally, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Republican State Superintendent Walters ordered public schools Thursday, June 27, 2024, to incorporate the Bible into lessons for grades 5 through 12, the latest effort by conservatives to incorporate religion into classrooms.
Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks at a rally on Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Walters is now facing scrutiny from GOP lawmakers, who seek an investigation into his stewardship of education funding and his agency's transparency.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

GOP lawmakers in Oklahoma are calling for an investigation of the state’s Republican schools superintendent, Ryan Walters, over concerns about his stewardship of the department’s budget, spending priorities, and transparency.

The letter, circulated on Tuesday, Aug. 13, by Republican state Rep. Mark McBride, who chairs the chamber’s education committee, alleges that Walters has refused or delayed answering inquiries from lawmakers, denied legislators entry to executive sessions of the state Board of Education, and is failing to perform the duties of his office, including complying with the General Assembly’s budgetary direction.

The request will not advance unless 51 Republican lawmakers sign on to the letter, according to the speaker’s office. It now has 25, McBride said in a phone interview. Should it clear the threshold, the request could ultimately tee up possible impeachment proceedings, though McBride cautioned it likely wouldn’t come to that.

Walters, a firebrand who has gained national attention for his handling of LGBTQ+ student rights, position on teaching racism, and recent mandate for Oklahoma schools to teach about the Bible, has been active in former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection effort and has said he supports dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

The recent Republican inquiries come after a longstanding call for Walters’ impeachment from Democrats who disagree with his policy priorities and use of taxpayer dollars.

McBride and other lawmakers are requesting that the legislature convene a special committee to investigate the education department’s “internal and external failures” following the law, and make recommendations to the legislature regarding reform. The committee would also be charged with investigating “any possible willful neglect of duty or incompetence,” which are impeachable offenses under the state’s constitution.

The speaker of the House, Republican Charles McCall, declined to move forward unless more Republicans signed onto the letter.

“I take elections very seriously, and anyone who was duly elected by the people of this state should not be removed from that office, given to them by the people, unless absolutely required by the constitution,” McCall wrote in a letter to members.

Walters has pushed to end ‘indoctrination’ in education and required schools to teach about the Bible

Walters was elected to serve as the superintendent of public instruction in 2022 and previously served as the state secretary of education—an appointed position in Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet. He has helped set the national agenda for Republican priorities in education, and has been critical of LGBTQ+ students’ rights in schools and teaching about racism. He recently directed districts in the state to teach the Bible in school and championed the first religious charter school in Oklahoma.

A spokesman for the state department of education, which Walters oversees, called the request for an investigation the “dying gasps of teachers’ union control over Oklahoma schools.”

“They’re desperate and will do and say anything to hang on to power,” the statement continued. “Just as they have against President Trump, liberal Republicans have joined the far-left Democrats to try to thwart the will of Oklahoma voters who want to empower parents and get our schools back to basics and back on track. Superintendent Walters will never back down and will always fight for Oklahoma parents and our students.”

McBride, who described himself as an outspoken critic of Walters, said he doesn’t necessarily dislike Walters and doesn’t totally disagree with some policies, but finds it troubling how the department is being run—including where money is being spent.

The letter alleges that Walters failed to turn over complete information about travel expenses using state dollars. McBride said he has heard from constituents and school leaders with concerns about funding, which includes delays in issuing or projecting the sum of federal dollars, and state budget funds earmarked for school security and asthma inhalers.

District leaders have reached out to McBride over when Title I funding, which supports schools with high numbers of students from low-income families, will be dispersed and how much is projected to go to districts, McBride said.

Those funds are also implicated in a defamation lawsuit filed against Walters Aug. 15. Walters called Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Robert Miller “a clown and a liar” at a July 31 press conference for saying that projections for Title I funds had not be provided, which the lawsuit says has impeded hiring.

Other concerns include delays in responding to inquiries by the House and Senate’s education committees, resulting in two subpoenas, according to the letter, and a failure to respond to open-records requests in a timely manner.

“As a legislature, our job is to provide a free public education for every kid in the state of Oklahoma, and it’s got to be run right. I mean, it’s the largest appropriated agency in the state: $4 billion,” McBride said. “You can’t run a business that makes $100,000 a year like this, let alone one that’s $4 billion.”

The letter called Walters “unprofessional, beneath the dignity of a statewide elected official.”

McBride also criticized how students were faring educationally.

“It’s just my job as the educational appropriations chair to watch what’s going on, and we’re more interested in putting Bibles in a classroom than we are teaching 3rd and 4th graders how to read,” McBride said. “You’re going to put a Bible in a 3rd, 4th grade classroom, and they can’t read it. What’s the use of putting it in the classroom?”

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Teachers' Morale Is Still Low. They Say Principals Can Help Improve It
Supportive working conditions, spearheaded by principals, can improve teacher satisfaction, according to a study.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Image of a teacher in a classroom working quietly at desk.
manonallard/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Educators Prepare Early, Spend Their Own Money for New School Year
As back-to-school looms, educators often spend unpaid time and personal funds to prepare for the year ahead.
Annie Goldman
5 min read
Close up of a man's hands with shopping cart counting money in a store.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession These Educators Went Viral on Social Media. Then They Quit Teaching
Success with social media influencing is “not guaranteed,” but these teachers left the classroom for it anyway.
Annie Goldman
11 min read
Photo collage of a Black female teacher with laptop sitting on top a pile of red social media chat/heart boxes with her back to a ghosted empty classroom.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center The Teachers are Not All Right: Improving the Mental Well-being of Teachers and Their Students
A larger share of teachers now say mental health has a negative impact on teaching, according to the third Merrimack College Teacher Survey.
Holly Kurtz
3 min read
Merrimack hub page image 2024 1463x525
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼