Book Ban Efforts Surging in 2022, Library Association Says
Reading & Literacy

Book Ban Efforts Surging in 2022, Library Association Says

By The Associated Press — September 16, 2022 3 min read
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16, 2021. The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year's totals, which were the highest in decades.
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents.
Rick Bowmer/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
New York

The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year’s totals, which were the highest in decades.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “It’s both the number of challenges and the kinds of challenges. It used to be a parent had learned about a given book and had an issue with it. Now we see campaigns where organizations are compiling lists of books, without necessarily reading or even looking at them.”

The ALA has documented 681 challenges to books through the first eight months of this year, involving 1,651 different titles. In all of 2021, the ALA listed 729 challenges, directed at 1,579 books. Because the ALA relies on media accounts and reports from libraries, the actual number of challenges is likely far higher, the library association believes.

See Also

Books packed up in a cardboard box.
Patrick Daxenbichler/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Q&A A Teacher Who 'Refused to Be Party to Censorship' Tells Her Story
Ileana Najarro, September 14, 2022
8 min read

Friday’s announcement is timed to Banned Books Week, which begins Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks, and stickers and through readings, essay contests, and other events highlighting contested works. According to a report issued in April, the most targeted books have included Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir about sexual identity, “Gender Queer,” and Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy,” a coming-of-age novel narrated by a young gay man.

“We’re seeing that trend continue in 2022, the criticism of books with LGBTQ subject matter,” Caldwell-Jones says, adding that books about racism such as Angie Thomas’ novel “The Hate U Give” also are frequently challenged.

Banned Books Weeks is overseen by a coalition of writing and free speech organizations, including the National Coalition Against Censorship, the Authors Guild, and PEN America.

Now we see campaigns where organizations are compiling lists of books, without necessarily reading or even looking at them.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom

Conservative attacks against schools and libraries have proliferated nationwide over the past two years, and librarians themselves have been harassed and even driven out of their jobs. A middle school librarian in Denham Springs, Louisiana, has filed a legal complaint against a Facebook page which labeled her a “criminal and a pedophile.” Voters in a western Michigan community, Jamestown Township, backed drastic cuts in the local library over objections to “Gender Queer” and other LGBTQ books.

Audrey Wilson-Youngblood, who in June quit her job as a library media specialist in the Keller Independent School District in Texas, laments what she calls the “erosion of the credibility and competency” in how her profession is viewed. At the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, library director Kimber Glidden resigned recently after months of harassment that included the shouting of Biblical passages referring to divine punishment. The campaign began with a single complaint about “Gender Queer,” which the library didn’t even stock, and escalated to the point where Glidden feared for her safety.

“We were being accused of being pedophiles and grooming children,” she says. “People were showing up armed at library board meetings.”

See Also

Deb Lambert, director of collection management for the Indianapolis Marion County Public Library for the past three years, looks over the books at the Library Services Center on Sept. 25, 2015. When a flap occurs at the library, the matter becomes the responsibility of Lambert.
More districts are seeking to restrict access to some books or remove them from classrooms and libraries altogether.
Charlie Nye/The Indianapolis Star via AP
Curriculum Q&A These Teachers' Book List Was Going to Be Restricted. Their Students Fought Back
Ileana Najarro, August 29, 2022
8 min read

The executive director of the Virginia Library Association, Lisa R. Varga, says librarians in the state have received threatening emails and have been videotaped on the job, tactics she says that “are not like anything that those who went into this career were expecting to see.” Becky Calzada, library coordinator for the Leander Independent School District in Texas, says she has friends who have left the profession and colleagues who are afraid and “feel threatened.”

“I know some worry about promoting Banned Books Week because they might be accused of trying to advance an agenda,” she says. “There’s a lot of trepidation.”

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Louisiana Michigan Texas Idaho Virginia

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Mon., September 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Connecting Teaching with Tech
Discover how K-12 districts can craft a technology ecosystem that helps build connections with educators, students, and families and ensures teaching and learning always comes first.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Early Childhood Webinar How the Science of Reading Elevates Our Early Learners to Success
From the creators of ABCmouse, learn how a solution grounded in the science of reading can prepare our youngest learners for kindergarten.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building EL Students’ Confidence and Success
Fueling success for EL students who are learning new concepts while navigating an unfamiliar language. Join the national discussion of strategies and Q&A.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Listen: A Principal Reflects on Shifting to the 'Science of Reading'
Why is changing instructional practice so hard? 3 takeaways from EdWeek's Twitter Spaces discussion with a school leader.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Sherri Miller is the principal of Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C.
Sherri Miller is the principal of Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Spotlight Spotlight on K-8 Reading
This Spotlight will help you analyze reading gaps, investigate strategies for improving literacy skills, and more.
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor Use Letters to the Editor During Writing Instruction
Letters to the editor provide an outlet for students' emotions, writes Walt Gardner in this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy Can a TV Show Really Help Kids Develop Reading Skills? What a New Study Says
New research shows that the PBS show "Molly of Denali" builds students' ability to read and use informational text.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Image of students using a map.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼