What Happened as a Government Class Watched Election Returns Live

It’s one thing to study the electoral process in class. It’s another experience entirely to witness the process live and in person with classmates over pizza.

Students in Noah Lipman’s Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics class from Highlands High School in San Antonio, Texas, continued a tradition Tuesday night that Lipman started in 2016. They partook in an election night watch party at a local restaurant , watching returns come in live with classmates and alongside local residents. This year, the class met at Big Lou’s Pizza.

The night allowed students a chance to see early results come in from a variety of TV networks, applying lessons from their class in real time. It’s an experience students and teachers alike say is worthwhile when helping students understand the importance of civic engagement.