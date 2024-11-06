Federal Video

What Happened as a Government Class Watched Election Returns Live

By Ileana Najarro, Lauren Santucci & Kaylee Domzalski — November 6, 2024 2:49
Noah Lipman's AP US Government and Politics students watch election results during a class election watch party at Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2024.
Education Week
San Antonio , Texas -

It’s one thing to study the electoral process in class. It’s another experience entirely to witness the process live and in person with classmates over pizza.

Students in Noah Lipman’s Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics class from Highlands High School in San Antonio, Texas, continued a tradition Tuesday night that Lipman started in 2016. They partook in an election night watch party at a local restaurant, watching returns come in live with classmates and alongside local residents. This year, the class met at Big Lou’s Pizza.

The night allowed students a chance to see early results come in from a variety of TV networks, applying lessons from their class in real time. It’s an experience students and teachers alike say is worthwhile when helping students understand the importance of civic engagement.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.

