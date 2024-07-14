Trump Is Fine, Campaign Says, After Being Whisked Off Stage Following Shooting at Rally
Policy & Politics

Trump Is Fine, Campaign Says, After Being Whisked Off Stage Following Shooting at Rally

By The Associated Press — July 13, 2024 | Updated: July 13, 2024 | Updated: July 13, 2024 3 min read
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by Secret Service agents after a shooting at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Updated: This article has been updated with remarks from President Joe Biden and comments from former President Trump posted on Truth Social.

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

A shooter is dead and an attendee was killed. Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after being whisked off the stage and is being checked out at a local medical facility.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say. Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. The shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents, the official said.

In a social media post, Trump says he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

He writes on his Truth Social site that he, “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump also thanked the U.S. Secret Service and law endorsement for their “rapid response” and extended his condolences “to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he said.

In a brief news conference, President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, saying “there’s no place in American for this type of violence.” Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He pledged to update the public either later Saturday on whether they speak, as well as additional details about the investigation.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, the White House said.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Donald J. Trump Pennsylvania

