Trump Asks Supreme Court for OK to Move Ahead With Deep Teacher-Training Cuts
Law & Courts

Trump Asks Supreme Court for OK to Move Ahead With Deep Teacher-Training Cuts

By The Associated Press — March 26, 2025 2 min read
President Donald Trump, left, holds up a signed executive order as young people hold up copies of the executive order they signed at an education event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
President Donald Trump, left, holds up a signed executive order as young people hold up copies of the executive order they signed at an education event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to permit the cut of funding for teacher training programs.
Ben Curtis/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington

The Trump administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to cut hundreds of millions of dollars for teacher training.

A federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the cuts, finding they were already affecting training programs aimed at addressing a nationwide teacher shortage. An appeals court turned away a plea from the administration to allow them to resume.

The government asked the high court to step in, arguing that the order is one of several issued by federal judges around the country wrongly forcing it to keep paying out millions in grant money.

See Also
Vector illustration of a dollar being repaired with tape.
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Judge Orders Trump Admin. to Restore Teacher-Prep Grants It Slashed
Mark Lieberman, March 17, 2025
3 min read

The Supreme Court called for a response to the appeal by Friday.

It comes after U.S. District Judge Myong Joun issued a temporary restraining order sought by eight Democratic-led states that argued the cuts were likely driven by efforts from President Donald Trump’s administration to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The Republican president signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the Education Department, and his administration has started overhauling much of its work, including cutting dozens of contracts it dismissed as “woke” and wasteful.

“So long as there is no prompt appellate review of these orders, there is no end in sight for district-court fiscal micromanagement,” acting Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris wrote.

The Justice Department has filed four other emergency appeals of court rulings that blocked administration actions amid a wave of lawsuits that have slowed, at least for now, aspects of Trump’s agenda.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on an appeal asking to narrow court orders that have imposed a nationwide hold on Trump’s desire to restrict birthright citizenship. An appeal to halt an order requiring the rehiring of thousands of federal workers is also pending.

The justices previously rejected a bid to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid and did not immediately allow Trump’s firing to proceed of the head of a federal watchdog agency. A later ruling from a lower court, though, did force Office of Special Counsel head Hampton Dellinger from his job.

See Also

Signage on the side of the Lyndon B. Johnson Department of Education building in Washington, DC
Greggory DiSalvo/iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation Trump Administration Slashes Millions in Teacher-Training Grants
Sarah D. Sparks & Sarah Schwartz, February 18, 2025
8 min read

The two education programs at issue—the Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator Development—provide more than $600 million in grants for teacher preparation programs, often in subject areas such as math, science, and special education, the states have argued. They said data has shown the programs had led to increased teacher retention rates and ensured that educators remain in the profession beyond five years.

The administration halted the programs without notice in February. The administration argues the states could at least temporarily draw on their own funds to continue funding the programs.

Joun, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, found that the cancellations probably violated a federal law that requires a clear explanation for such cost-cutting moves.

The appellate panel that rejected the administration’s request for a stay also was made up of judges nominated by Democratic presidents.

California is leading the lawsuit and is joined by Massachusetts, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New York, and Wisconsin.

The order the administration wants from the high court would allow the cuts to go forward while the legal fight over them plays out.

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower on Sept. 6, 2024 in New York. His education actions since returning to the White House in January 2025 have drawn numerous lawsuits alleging he's overstepping his authority.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Law & Courts See All the Lawsuits Filed Over Trump's Education Policies
Brooke Schultz, March 26, 2025
3 min read

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., April 01, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Promoting Integrity and AI Readiness in High Schools
Learn how to update school academic integrity guidelines and prepare students for the age of AI.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Opinion Can States Bar Religious Charter Schools? The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide
Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions suggest that bans on faith-based charter schools may violate the Free Exercise Clause.
Rick Hess
13 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Law & Courts NEA, AFT Sue to Block Trump’s Education Department Dismantling
The nation’s two largest teachers’ unions are asking federal courts to halt efforts to close the U.S. Department of Education.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
Kim Anderson, the executive director of the National Education Association (NEA), speaks during a demonstration at the headquarters of the Department of Education, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Washington.
Kim Anderson, the executive director of the National Education Association, speaks during a demonstration at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 14, 2025, in Washington. The NEA and the American Federation of Teachers have both filed lawsuits seeking to block President Donald Trump's efforts to dismantle the Education Department.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts Idaho Can Restrict Transgender Students’ Restroom Use, Appeals Court Rules
A federal appeals court panel declined to block an Idaho law requiring students to use restrooms that align with their "biological sex."
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Restroom sign male female
Getty
Law & Courts Schools Fear Funding Loss as Supreme Court Weighs E-Rate Case
The justices hear arguments next week in a challenge to the funding structure of the $4 billion program to connect schools to the internet.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
The Supreme Court of the United States is seen on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court, seen on Feb. 27, next week will hear arguments in a challenge to the funding structure of the $4 billion federal E-rate program, which provides discounts to schools to connect to the internet.
Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP
Load More ▼