Oklahoma Authorities Investigate Reports of Explicit Images on State Education Chief’s TV
States

Oklahoma Authorities Investigate Reports of Explicit Images on State Education Chief’s TV

By The Associated Press — July 29, 2025 2 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

An Oklahoma sheriff’s office Monday opened an investigation over reports that images of nude women were displayed on the state school superintendent’s office television during a meeting with education board members.

Top Oklahoma lawmakers have sought answers over accounts given by two State Board of Education members, who said they saw the images during a meeting in Ryan Walters ‘s office Thursday. Another board member, Chris Van Denhende, said he was not in a position to see the television but that “something was on the screen that should not have been,” based on Walters’ reaction.

The investigation is in the early stages, said Aaron Brilbeck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. He said it was not clear if any laws were violated.

See Also

Ryan Walters, Republican state superintendent candidate, speaks, June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is pictured on June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City when he was a candidate for the position he now holds. Walters this week told districts he would halt federal funding beginning Friday, April 25, if they don't certify they're not using diversity, equity, and inclusion programming in schools.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
States Oklahoma Will Cut Funding to Districts That Don't Sign Trump's Anti-DEI Pledge
Brooke Schultz, April 23, 2025
8 min read

Walters, a Republican, has spent much of his first term in office lauding President Donald Trump, feuding with teachers unions and local school superintendents, and trying to end what he describes as “wokeness” in public schools.

Brilbeck said the sheriff’s office was investigating at the request of the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services, which handles technology, human resources, and property management issues for state government.

Education board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage told the online news outlet NonDoc that they saw a video featuring naked women in Walters’ office during the executive session. They said that they were the only people seated in places where they could see the screen.

Carson said that when she asked Walters to turn it off, he expressed confusion before doing so.

Walters said in a post on the social platform X on Sunday that “any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false.”

“I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing,” he wrote.

Walters’ office did not immediately reply to a request by The Associated Press for comment about the investigation.

Van Denhende told the AP that he’s fine with the sheriff’s department investigating, though “I’m not certain if it is a violation of law or state policy.”

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, a Republican, in a news release on Friday said it was “a bizarre and troubling situation,” and that “the accounts made public by board members paint a strange, unsettling scene that demands clarity and transparency.”

State Sen. Adam Pugh, a Republican who is the Senate education chairman, said in the news release that the reports from the meeting “raise a number of questions.”

Carson and Deatherage did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the AP.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Tue., September 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Extinguishing Fires Within PLCs
Is your PLC struggling? Learn practical strategies to tackle dysfunction, recalibrate vision & drive impact.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States What's Behind a Legislative Push for Prayer and Bible Study in Public Schools
A Texas bill would allow schools to set aside time for students to pray and study the Bible or other religious texts.
Evie Blad
6 min read
A Black middle or elementary student sharing her open bible with a female Asian student
E+
States What Happened to Oklahoma's Effort to Count Undocumented Students?
State leaders ended the possibility of a rule change that would have required proof of citizenship in school enrollment.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Nick Oxford/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign
States What States Can Learn from Tennessee’s Fight Over Undocumented Students
Legislative action challenging undocumented students' right to a free, public education hit a snag in Tennessee.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025.
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025. The bill in question is now pending until the legislature returns to session in January 2026.
George Walker IV/AP
States 'Illegal' DEI: See Which States Told Trump Their Schools Don't Use It
Education Week tracked state responses to an April 2025 Education Department request for states and schools to certify they don't use DEI.
Matthew Stone & Mark Lieberman
6 min read
DEI Removal 042025 506859558 1481700088
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Load More ▼