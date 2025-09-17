Okla. Court Stops Standards With 2020 Election Misinformation From Taking Effect
Law & Courts

Okla. Court Stops Standards With 2020 Election Misinformation From Taking Effect

By The Associated Press — September 17, 2025 2 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The state's supreme court has put proposed new social studies standards, which include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, on hold.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Supreme Court temporarily put on hold proposed new social studies standards for K-12 public school students that include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The state’s high court issued a temporary stay on Monday while a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and educators challenging the new standards is being litigated. The court’s order directs the State Department of Education to keep the previous social studies standards in place while the case is being decided.

“This is a victory for transparency, fairness, and the constitutional rights of all Oklahomans,” said Brent Rowland, legal director of Oklahoma Appleseed, which is helping to represent the plaintiffs. “The authority to govern comes with accountability for making decisions in the full view of the people the government serves.”

See Also

Image of books on history.
thomaguery/iStock/Getty
Social Studies Explainer Who Decides What History We Teach? An Explainer
Sarah Schwartz, August 11, 2021
15 min read

After a group of parents, educators, and other Oklahoma school officials worked to develop the new social studies standards, Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters assembled an executive committee consisting mostly of out-of-state pundits from conservative think tanks to revise them. He said he wanted to focus more on American exceptionalism and incorporate the Bible as an instructional resource.

The new standards were also changed to include new language about the 2020 election and that the source of the COVID-19 virus was a Chinese lab, among other things.

Leaders in the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature introduced a resolution this year to reject the standards, but there wasn’t enough GOP support to pass it.

In a statement Tuesday, Walters said the Supreme Court was “embarrassing” and out of step with most Oklahomans.

“Christianity, American exceptionalism, and conservative values are under attack and the Oklahoma Supreme Court is leading the assault,” Walters said of the nine-member court, six of whom were appointed by Republican governors.

Rowland applauded the stay as a step toward the kind of public education Oklahoma students deserve.

“Public school classrooms may not be used to endorse religious doctrine—no matter what the religion is or how many people follow it. Blocking these standards means Oklahoma students can learn history and civics in a way that respects every family’s beliefs while inspiring them to think critically, ask questions, and engage as informed members of our democracy,” he said.

A former public school teacher, Walters has leaned heavily into culture war issues as a pillar of his administration, even clashing with fellow Republicans over proposals to check the immigration status of children, require schools to incorporate the Bible into classroom instruction, and require teachers from California and New York to pass a test designed to guard against “radical leftist ideology.”

See Also

10 Citizen Z Illustration
Stephanie Shafer for Education Week
Social Studies How History Class Divides Us
Stephen Sawchuk, October 23, 2018
18 min read

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Oklahoma

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Boosting Attendance: What Are Schools Doing to Cut Chronic Absenteeism?
Chronic absenteeism still plagues schools. Learn the real impacts and proven strategies districts use to boost attendance.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Judge Blocks Trump Policy Barring Undocumented Kids in Head Start
The administration argued undocumented immigrants were ineligible for Head Start, early college, adult education, and more.
The Associated Press
2 min read
A student looks for a certain letter during a reading and writing lesson at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
A student looks for a letter during a reading and writing lesson at a Head Start program run by Easterseals in Miami on Jan. 29, 2025. A judge in Rhode Island has temporarily blocked a Trump administration policy in 20 states that made undocumented immigrants ineligible for Head Start, early college, adult education, and other federally funded services.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Block Transgender Boy From Male Restrooms at School
A divided Supreme Court declined to pause an injunction blocking a South Carolina law as it applied to a transgender male student.
Mark Walsh
2 min read
The Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington. The high court recently declined to pause a ruling allowing a South Carolina transgender student to use restrooms consistent with his gender identity.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts School's Confederate Name Violates Students' Free Speech, Judge Says
The district was the first to reverse course and bring back Confederate names for its schools. The litigation is ongoing.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
Stonewall Jackson High School in Shenandoah County.
The Shenandoah County, Va. school board voted in May 2024 to rename Mountain View High School as Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary as Ashby Lee Elementary four years after the names had been removed. Now, a judge has found the decision to rename the high school violated students' free speech rights.
<a href="https://virginiamercury.com/2025/09/10/federal-judge-says-restoring-stonewall-jackson-name-at-shenandoah-school-violates-students-rights/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-0561-d1f0-a17f-adef4bee0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1757538383770,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-e988-d25a-a7ff-f9cb2a4c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1757538383770,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-e988-d25a-a7ff-f9cb2a4c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;disableUtmTracking&quot;:false,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://virginiamercury.com/2025/09/10/federal-judge-says-restoring-stonewall-jackson-name-at-shenandoah-school-violates-students-rights/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000199-3573-d4d3-a7db-f77343390000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Courtesy of Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury&quot;,&quot;theme.brightspot-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs.enhancementAlignment&quot;:null,&quot;theme.brightspot-theme-default.:core:link:Link.hbs._template&quot;:null,&quot;theme.brightspot-theme-default.:core:link:Link.hbs.type&quot;:null,&quot;theme.brightspot-theme-default.:core:link:Link.hbs._preset&quot;:null,&quot;theme.brightspot-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs._preset&quot;:null,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000199-3573-d4d3-a7db-f77342e50001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Courtesy of Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury</a>
Law & Courts Schools Sue Trump, But It's Getting Harder for Them to Recoup Money
Judges have recently ruled against districts as they challenge Ed. Dept. funding cuts and threats in court.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Vector illustration of a man in a suit with flashlight looking into hole in the shape of a dollar sign.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼