N.C. to End Quarantine Requirement for Students and Staff Exposed to COVID
States

N.C. to End Quarantine Requirement for Students and Staff Exposed to COVID

By The Associated Press — February 11, 2022 3 min read
North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley speaks during a news conference, Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina health officials on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 eased guidance for K-12 schools that had directed students and staff to often stay home for five days if they were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley speaks during a news conference, Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C.
Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP
Raleigh , N.C. -

North Carolina health officials on Thursday eased guidance for K-12 schools that had directed students and staff to often stay home for five days if they were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The updated recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services, which take effect Feb. 21, state that children and school workers shouldn’t be required to stay home following a virus exposure unless they have coronavirus symptoms or test positive.

The updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which also recommends against individual contract tracing in the schools, reflects changing trends in the pandemic and DHHS efforts to keep children in classrooms, health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

“This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions,” Kinsley said in a news release.

The new guidance comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in in the state has fallen in recent weeks, as the omicron variant wave has waned. The number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital also has dropped from a pandemic-high of over 5,200 two weeks ago to below 3,700 as of Wednesday, according to DHHS data.

Under the outgoing guidance, children and teachers in close contact with a virus-positive person and who aren’t up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines should quarantine for at least five days after exposure. But it wasn’t required if a person had tested positive in the past 90 days, or if both individuals were wearing masks. Both the outgoing and updated guidance state that people who tested positive generally can return to school within five days, then need to wear masks for another five days.

The new guidance keeps the recommendation that schools require staff and students to wear masks indoors. While Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials have strongly urged school districts to follow the mask guidance, he’s left it up to school boards to decide whether to approve such a mandate.

Nearly all 115 school boards agreed to mask mandates to start the current school year, but boards that have approved mask-optional policies had grown to nearly 30 by late last week, according to the North Carolina School Boards Association. Johnston and Cumberland school boards agreed this week to similar policies that take effect later this month.

A few hours before the new guidance was released, House Speaker Tim Moore wrote Cooper urging him and Kinsley to repeal “guidelines that force healthy kids to stay home and effectively mandate masks in schools.”

Other states already have ended their mask mandates, Moore added, and other current policies in schools “are as onerous as they are ineffective and unnecessary.”

Speaking at a Goldsboro child care center in between the release of the letter and the guidance, Cooper signaled the updated DHHS recommendations were coming, WRAL-TV reported.

“I’m pleased and hopeful that we can get back to normal lives with the understanding that we’re all going to need to do things to make sure that we protect ourselves, dependent upon the risk,” the governor said. Cooper’s office also confirmed the governor’s comment that health officials also are reviewing mask guidance in light of falling transmission rates.

The new guidance discourages individual contract tracing because its overall effectiveness in schools has declined, the DHHS release said.

The agency cited in part the larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases, the emergence of variants and the fact that people with infections are most contagious before symptoms surface and during the first few days of illness.

School Mask Mandates at a Glance

  • As of Feb. 10, four states have bans in effect that prevent school districts from setting universal mask mandates, according to an Education Week analysis. Six additional states have such bans, but they have been blocked, suspended, or are not being enforced. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia require masks to be worn in schools, down from a high of 18 states and the District of Columbia earlier this school year.

  • MASK MANDATE BAN IN EFFECT


    1. Florida

    On Sept. 22, Florida's surgeon general instituted a rule that gives parents and legal guardians "sole discretion" over masking in schools. On Nov. 5, a judge sided with the state health department in a legal challenge to rule. On Nov. 18, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that allows parents to sue school districts that require masks.

    2. Oklahoma

    On Sept. 1, an Oklahoma judge temporarily blocked the state law banning school mask mandates, but students or their parents can still opt out of school mask mandates if they choose.

    3. Texas

    On Dec. 1, an appeals court halted a federal judge’s order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in schools, allowing the prohibition to remain in effect.

    4. Utah

    In Utah, local health departments can issue 30-day school mask mandates with approval from the state or county government, according to the state’s top education official.

    MASK MANDATE BAN BLOCKED, SUSPENDED, OR NOT BEING ENFORCED


    1. Arizona

    On Sept. 27, a judge in Arizona blocked the state laws banning mask mandates that were set to take effect on Sept. 29. On Nov. 2, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

    2. Arkansas

    An Arkansas judge ruled on Dec. 29, that a law signed by the governor in April that prohibited local officials, including school boards, from setting mask mandates was unconstitutional. School districts have been able to set their own mask requirements since August when the judge put the law on hold.

    3. Iowa

    On Sept. 13, a federal judge ordered Iowa to halt enforcement of its law banning mask mandates in schools. On Jan. 25, a federal appeals panel narrowed that injunction, allowing enforcement of the ban, in all but 10 districts. The panel's decision has yet to take effect, so the state is still not enforcing the ban.

    4. South Carolina

    On Sept. 28, a federal judge suspended South Carolina from enforcing the rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.

    5. Tennessee

    On Dec. 10, a federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee from preventing schools from issuing mask mandates.

    6. Virginia

    On Feb. 4, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement of Gov. Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of any school mask mandate.

    MASK REQUIREMENT IN EFFECT


    1. California
    2. Connecticut

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Lamont announced that the school mask rule would expire Feb. 28.

    3. Delaware

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Carney amended his emergency order to allow his state-level school mask requirement to expire March 31.

    4. District of Columbia
    5. Hawaii
    6. Louisiana

    According to a State of Emergency proclamation issued Nov. 23, and most recently extended on Jan. 19, students are required to wear masks in schools, but districts can opt out of the mandate if they adopt an isolation and quarantine policy consistent with the state's department of health protocols.

    7. Maryland

    On Jan. 5, the mask mandate was extended for 180 days, but newly allowed school districts to opt out if at least 80% of the county or 80% of their students and staff have been fully vaccinated.

    8. Massachusetts

    On Feb. 9, Massachusetts officials announced the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools will be lifted on February 28. On Sept. 27, the state began allowing schools to apply for a waiver from the face covering rules if 80% of their students and staff have been vaccinated. If a school reaches the 80% threshold, unvaccinated students and employees are still required to wear masks.

    9. New Jersey

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Murphy announced plans to end his state’s school-mask requirement on March 7.

    10. New Mexico
    11. New York

    On Jan. 24, a judge struck down the state's mask mandate. A day later, an appeals judge restored the mandate.

    12. Oregon

    Oregon health officials said the state would drop its school mask requirement no later than March 31.

    13. Rhode Island

    On Feb. 9, Gov McKee announced the school mask mandate would only remain in effect until March 4. His decision is contingent upon the extension of his COVID-19 emergency powers, which are set to expire mid February.

    14. Washington

    PREVIOUSLY HAD MASK REQUIREMENT


    1. Illinois

    In Illinois, a judge issued a temporary restraining order on the governor's statewide mask requirement. The Feb. 5 decision prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks.

    2. Kentucky

    Kentucky's school mask mandate ended in September, when the state legislature voted to limit the governor’s emergency powers.

    3. Nevada

    On Feb. 10, Gov. Sisolak announced the immediate suspension of the school mask requirement. The previous mask requirement had only applied to counties with populations of 100,000 people or more.

    4. Pennsylvania

    A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schoolchildren was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on December 10.

    5. Virginia

    On Jan. 15, Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of any school mask mandate. It effectively rescinded the state's school mask requirement that had been put in place since August. The executive order was later halted by a judge.

  • NOTES
    In Missouri, the state attorney general has sued some school districts that require masks, citing a November ruling by a county judge that said local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal. (The ruling is being interpreted differently by different districts.) The state’s treasurer announced he was also cracking down on schools with mask mandates.
    Updated 02/10/2022 | Sources: Local media reports | Learn more here

The Associated Press
Wire Service
North Carolina

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

