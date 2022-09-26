Maine Opts Out of $440M Multistate Settlement With Juul
Law & Courts

Maine Opts Out of $440M Multistate Settlement With Juul

By The Associated Press — September 26, 2022 1 min read
A cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco on June 17, 2019.
Samantha Maldonado/AP
Samantha Maldonado/AP
Augusta , Maine -

Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions.

Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul’s marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.

The investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models.

But Maine was not willing to agree to Juul’s condition that would have barred school districts from suing the company.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of these negotiations, but ultimately we were unwilling to waive the rights of other entities who are also trying to hold Juul accountable for its deception,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement Friday.

An email seeking comment was left with Juul on Saturday.

When the settlement was announced, Juul said the terms were aligned with its current business practices implemented in the fall of 2019, and its goal was transition adult smokers away from cigarettes and combat underage use.

The settlement includes restrictions on how Juul can market its products.

