Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Admin. From Dismantling Library Services Agency
Federal

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Admin. From Dismantling Library Services Agency

By The Associated Press — May 02, 2025 2 min read
President Donald Trump arrives at Tuscaloosa National Airport, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
President Donald Trump arrives at Tuscaloosa National Airport, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A federal judge blocked the president's attempt to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A federal judge agreed to temporarily block the Trump administration from taking any more steps to dismantle an agency that funds and promotes libraries across the United States.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled Thursday that plaintiffs who sued to preserve the Institute of Museum and Library Services are likely to show that the Republican administration doesn’t have the legal authority to unilaterally shutter the agency, which Congress created.

The American Library Association and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees filed a lawsuit last month to stop the administration from gutting the institute after President Donald Trump signed a March 14 executive order that refers to it and several other federal agencies as “unnecessary.”

See Also

See Also
Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 18, 2023.
Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 18, 2023. The Trump administration's efforts to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the largest source of federal support for libraries, is throwing a number of library programs—including efforts to grow the ranks of school librarians—into a state of uncertainty.
Hakim Wright Sr./AP
Federal Trump Admin. Funding Cuts Could Hit Efforts to Restore School Libraries
Jennifer Vilcarino & Brooke Schultz, April 7, 2025
7 min read

Keith Sonderling, the agency’s newly appointed acting director, subsequently placed many agency staff members on administrative leave, sent termination notices to most of them, began canceling grants and contracts, and fired all members of the National Museum and Library Services Board.

“These harms are neither speculative nor remediable,” Leon wrote.

The judge said he was issuing a “narrow” temporary restraining order that preserves the status quo at the agency without granting all of the relief that plaintiffs’ attorneys were seeking. It bars the administration from taking any more steps to dissolve the agency or its operations, fire any staffers, or cancel contracts while the lawsuit is pending.

The institute has roughly 75 employees and issued more than $266 million in grants last year.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys warn that closing the agency will force libraries to end grant-funded programs, cut staff, and possibly even close.

“And even if Defendants possessed constitutional or statutory authority to eviscerate IMLS, they have provided no reasoned explanation for doing so, ignored strong reliance interests, and failed to consider more reasonable alternatives,” they wrote.

Government lawyers said Trump’s executive order requires the institute to reduce its work to only that which is required by statute. They also argued that the district court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ claims.

“Plaintiffs’ requested injunctive relief would effectively disable several federal agencies, as well as the President himself, from implementing the President’s priorities consistent with their legal authorities,” they wrote.

Cindy Hohl, president of the American Library Association, said the cut in funding is already affecting libraries across the country, including in rural areas where they are setting up their summer reading programs.

“Many libraries that already have contracts with performers and educators, they’re having to find other ways to be able to pay for their assistance with programs,” she said. Hohl added that the grants are a minute percentage of the overall federal budget but provide sizable funding for some facilities that will have to close.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Events

Mon., May 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar School Finance in an Uncertain Age
Navigating the new school finance reality? Get key insights from the 2025 Allovue Education Finance Survey in partnership.
Register
Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., May 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar What Effective Tutoring Should Look Like—and Achieve
Join this webinar to learn how to sustain effective tutoring programs that help improve students' performance in reading and math.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Opinion Trump's 100 Days: The Good, the Bad, and the Confounding
Watching the Trump 2.0 approach to education feels like being trapped in a Russian novel.
Rick Hess
9 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Federal How Trump Has Changed Schools in His First 100 Days: A Timeline
Schools have experienced an unprecedented quantity and velocity of K-12 policy shifts in President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.
Jennifer Vilcarino
1 min read
Image of the White House, Capitol, the Supreme Court building, and a school.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva.
Federal Trump Wades Into DEI Fight Over Native American Mascots in Schools
Scholars and Native American activists have long pushed back on schools’ use of such images.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Chiefs signs and logos are at Massapequa High School in Massapequa, N.Y., on April 25, 2025.
Chiefs signs and logos are at Massapequa High School in Massapequa, N.Y., on April 25, 2025.
Ted Shaffrey/AP
Federal Trump to Schools: Banish 'Equity Ideology' in Discipline
Trump’s latest action continues to take aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.
Brooke Schultz & Evie Blad
8 min read
President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon watch.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon watch.
Alex Brandon/AP
Load More ▼