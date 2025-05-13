House GOP Includes $5 Billion for Private School Scholarships in Budget Bill
School Choice & Charters

House GOP Includes $5 Billion for Private School Scholarships in Budget Bill

By The Associated Press — May 13, 2025 2 min read
Private and home school students, their parents and advocates crowed part of the second floor of the Kansas Statehouse for a rally for giving parents tax dollars earmarked for public schools and allowing them to spend it how they choose on education on Jan. 25, 2023, in Topeka, Kan.
Private and home-school students, their parents, and advocates rally for private school choice in the Kansas Statehouse on Jan. 25, 2023, in Topeka. Republican members of the U.S. House have included $5 billion that would fund private school scholarships in their budget bill. The program would be the federal government's first big foray into using federal funds for private school tuition.
John Hanna/AP
Washington

House Republicans want to set aside up to $5 billion a year for scholarships to help families send their children to private and religious schools, an unprecedented effort to use public money to pay for private education.

The proposal, part of a budget reconciliation bill released Monday, would advance President Donald Trump’s agenda of establishing “universal school choice” by providing families nationwide the option to give their children an education different from the one offered in their local public school. Nearly all households would qualify except those making more than three times the local median income.

Supporters of private school choice say they want to give families assigned to low-performing schools more choices.

“Giving parents the ability to choose the best education for their child makes the [American Dream] possible,” said Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who sponsored a similar proposal in the Senate.

The program would be funded by donors who could contribute money or stock. In turn, they would receive 100% of the contribution back in the form of a discount on their tax bills. It would allow stock holders to avoid paying taxes that would be levied if they donated or transferred the stock.

Critics decried the proposal, saying it would aid the wealthy at the expense of the public school systems that serve the overwhelming majority of students. They said it would set up a tax shelter allowing savvy investors to make money under the guise of a donation.

All of this comes as the Trump administration downsizes the Education Department and cuts resources to public schools, including $1 billion in mental health grants and funding for teacher training.

President Donald Trump gestures while answering a reporter's question during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, May 12, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump gestures while answering a reporter's question during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, May 12, 2025, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

“This is a significant threat,” said Sasha Pudelski of AASA, The School Superintendents Association. She added that states that have voucher programs often end up assisting families that were already paying for private school. “It’s opening the door even wider to what has already plagued voucher programs around the country, which is rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Similar tax-credit scholarship and private school voucher programs have proliferated in red-leaning states like Texas, which just passed a $1 billion program creating education savings accounts of public funds families can use for private or home school. Public school advocates worry the programs hurt enrollment and per-pupil funding, ultimately leaving fewer resources for families that choose public schools.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

