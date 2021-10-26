Dept. of Ed., Florida Continue to Battle Over Ban on School Mask Mandates

The U.S. Department of Education jumped back on Florida’s mask mandate battle on Monday, this time warning the state that it will intervene if the Florida Department of Education sanctions districts to offset federal grant awards.
The latest threat comes a couple weeks after the State Board of Education authorized the FDOE to withhold funds from two districts, Broward and Alachua, that received federal grant awards from the Biden administration to backfill state sanctions over their masking rules.
The districts applied for the federal grants after the state withheld funds in an amount equal to the salaries of school board members who voted to require students to wears masks. The federal grants are part of a new program designed specifically to cover any financial sanctions that school districts face because of their mask rules.
Florida would be failing to comply with federal requirements if it follows through with its plan to withhold funds from the districts, wrote Ian Rosenblum, the deputy assistant secretary for policy and programs at the U.S. Department of Education.
“If FLDOE moves forward with its planned reduction of state aid to Alachua and Broward, the department is prepared to initiate enforcement action to stop these impermissible state actions,” Rosenblum said.
It is unclear what kind of action the federal government could take against the state. The hope, Rosenblum wrote, is that Corcoran will reconsider his threatened actions against Broward and Alachua.
Corcoran has not signaled any intent of backing down, though.
“Yes, we received another harassing and legally hollow letter from U.S. DOE, and again we will continue forward, lawfully, as we have this entire time,” FDOE spokesman Jared Ochs said in response to Wednesday’s letter to Corcoran.
At a State Board of Education meeting earlier this month, Corcoran said the federal grants were encouraging districts to violate Florida law.
“Floridians should be offended by the Biden administration’s use of federal taxes in an attempt to make the enforcement of Florida’s laws so ineffective,” he said.
The Biden administration has sent $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools and $148,000 to Alachua County Public Schools to counteract fines levied by the state.
Alachua and Broward were the first to apply successfully for federal aid. The districts are among the eight districts — including Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties — that are facing state cutbacks as a result of their masking policies.
The Florida Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Nine states have banned school districts from setting universal mask mandates. Those bans are in effect in five states. In the remaining four states, mask mandate bans have been blocked, suspended, or are not being enforced. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia require masks be worn in schools.
State-wide mask policies may include exemptions for certain districts, schools, groups, or individuals.
MASK MANDATE BAN IN EFFECT
- Florida*
- Oklahoma*
- Tennessee*
- Texas*
- Utah*
MASK MANDATE BAN BLOCKED, SUSPENDED, OR NOT BEING ENFORCED
- Arizona*
- Arkansas*
- Iowa*
- South Carolina*
MASKS REQUIRED
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Virginia
- Washington
*On Sept. 22, Florida‘s newly-appointed surgeon general instituted a rule that gives parents and legal guardians “sole discretion” over masking in schools.
On Sept. 1, an Oklahoma judge temporarily blocked the state law banning school mask mandates, but students or their parents can still opt out of school mask mandates if they choose.
Tennessee‘s governor has signed and extended an executive order requiring schools to allow families to opt out of mask mandates. In some districts, judges have paused or overruled the governor’s order.
Updated guidance released by the Texas Education Agency on Sept. 17 states that per the governor’s executive order, school systems “cannot require students or staff to wear a mask.” In some districts, judges have paused or overruled the governor’s order.
In Utah, local health departments can issue 30-day school mask mandates with approval from the state or county government, according to the state’s top education official.
On Sept. 27, a judge in Arizona blocked the state laws banning mask mandates that were set to take effect on Sept. 29.
In Arkansas, a judge paused the state law that prohibits local officials from setting mask mandates, meaning school districts can—at least for now—set their own local mask requirements.
On Sept. 13, a federal judge ordered Iowa to halt enforcement of its law banning mask mandates in schools. The order was later extended.
On Sept. 28, a federal judge suspended South Carolina from enforcing the rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.
Updated 10/15/2021 | Sources: Local media reports | Learn more here
