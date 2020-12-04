We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the all new EdWeek.org. Explore the Features!
Delaware Schools Begin to Announce Plans to Go Virtual
Delaware Schools Begin to Announce Plans to Go Virtual

By The Associated Press — December 04, 2020 1 min read
Dover , Del. -

Some school systems in Delaware have been announcing plans to go fully virtual in the wake of Gov. John Carney’s lasted COVID-19 advisory.

The News Journal reported Friday that Carney recommended that schools pause in-person learning from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8 and resume hybrid learning on Jan. 11.

The Red Clay School District will be moving virtually on Monday. Red Clay is the state’s the largest district by population. Officials there said the district is facing “operational challenges ... due to increased quarantines and spread in the community.”

Smyrna also will begin virtual school on Monday. Brandywine will wait until Dec. 14.

Appoquinimink School District will move to virtual-only learning starting Monday, Dec. 7. Superintendent Matthew Burrows said the district is facing staffing challenges and is “at a point where we don’t have people to cover classes as we move forward.”

Over the past week, districts in Kent County made the decision to return to virtual learning. Some districts in New Castle County have done the same.

Some Sussex County schools had not announced plans as of Friday morning. Milford said it would use the weekend to “evaluate the best course of action operationally.”

The Associated Press
