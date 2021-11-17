Equity & Diversity Video

What Culturally Responsive Teaching Looks Like: A Native Educator Explains

By Kaylee Domzalski — November 17, 2021 4:23
What Culturally Responsive Teaching Looks Like: A Native Educator Explains
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Mandy Smoker-Broaddus, a practice expert in Native Education and member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in Montana, believes culturally responsive teaching develops through the relationships that educators have with their students. Smoker-Broaddus explains the importance of having knowledge and respect for students’ backgrounds and the experiences they bring to the classroom. In the third of a four-part video series, Smoker-Broaddus discusses the critical role that pedagogy, curriculum, instructional delivery, and teachers’ attitudes and beliefs play in culturally responsive teaching.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Coverage of equity, culturally responsive teaching, and the Native population is supported in part by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, at www.mmt.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

