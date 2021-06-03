School Climate & Safety Video

‘We’re Just Trying to Take Care of Everything:’ High School Students Reflect on Year After Protests

By Kaylee Domzalski & Brooke Saias — June 3, 2021 5:05
‘We’re Just Trying to Take Care of Everything:’ High School Students Reflect on Year After Protests
Kaylee Domzalski & Brooke Saias/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell impactful stories.
Brooke Saias
Video Producer Education Week
Brooke Saias is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell stories about the impact of education on communities.

Video

Equity & Diversity Video What Is Critical Race Theory and Why Are States Banning It? (Video)
Several state legislatures have severely limited the way teachers can discuss issues of race in the classroom.
Emma Patti Harris & Stephen Sawchuk
2:34
What Is Critical Race Theory and Why Are States Banning It? (Video)
Student Well-Being Video The Awkward, Exciting, and Uncertain Transitions to Middle School, High School, and College
Students in 5th, 8th, and 12th grades anticipate their transition from pandemic schooling to a new level of education in the fall.
Jaclyn Borowski , Eric Harkleroad & Brooke Saias
1 min read
052521 HS Graduation AP BS
Student Well-Being Video Pandemic Transitions – High School Seniors Ready for College
Graduating seniors look back on their senior year and look ahead at what's to come for each of them as they pursue a college education.
5:29
Pandemic Transitions – High School Seniors Ready for College
Student Well-Being Video Pandemic Transitions – A Group of Hawaii 8th Graders Looks to High School
Honolulu’s Punahou School 8th graders have experienced a mix of remote, hybrid, and in-person learning over the past 14 months of COVID-19.
Jaclyn Borowski
4:12
Pandemic Transitions – A Group of Hawaii 8th Graders Looks to High School
See More Multimedia