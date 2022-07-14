Student Achievement Video

Student Engagement Isn’t a Given. But There Are Many Ways to Promote It

By Peter DeWitt — July 14, 2022 14:09
Second-grade students raise their hands during a math lesson with teacher Carlin Daniels at Pulaski Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Education Week
There is no one direct path to student engagement, no sure-fire way to making sure that young people care about their academic experiences and stay committed to learning. Educators, school leaders, families, and students themselves all play a critical role in this mission. In this discussion that followed the July session of A Seat at the Table, host Peter DeWitt, STEM teacher Jonté Lee, veteran educator turned professor of practice Ron Myers, and student voice researcher Russ Quaglia discuss the many roads to helping students find purpose and meaning in their education.

Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.

New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell helps Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruzon Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico stepped in to assist with the shortage of teachers and school staff members during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Attanasio/AP
