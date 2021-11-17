Equity & Diversity Video

I Am Native American and a Teacher. That Matters to My Students

By Kaylee Domzalski — November 17, 2021 3:24
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Valorie Spearman, dean of students at Creekside Community High School in Tigard, Ore., graduated from the University of Oregon’s Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program in 2004. Since then, she’s continued to work in the field, while returning to mentor students in the graduate program. In her current role as teacher and dean, she’s been able to show students that being Native and being an educator can go hand-in-hand.

Tyler Sumpter graduated from the Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program at the University of Oregon in the spring of 2021, and began her teaching career at Quileute Tribal School in La Push, Wash., this fall.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Coverage of equity, culturally responsive teaching, and the Native population is supported in part by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, at www.mmt.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

