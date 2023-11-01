Threat Assessment Should Have Been Done Before Oxford High Shooting, Report Finds
School Climate & Safety

Threat Assessment Should Have Been Done Before Oxford High Shooting, Report Finds

By The Associated Press — November 01, 2023 2 min read
Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. An independent investigation report released on Oct. 30, 2023 concluded that officials with Michigan’s Oxford High School should have conducted a threat assessment into Ethan Crumbley's behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded.
Students hug at a memorial outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. An independent investigative report released Oct. 30, 2023, concluded that school officials should have conducted a threat assessment into the behavior of the 15-year-old student who shot and killed four students and wounded others.
Paul Sancya/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Oxford , Mich. -

Officials with Michigan’s Oxford High School should have conducted a threat assessment into the behavior of a 15-year-old student prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded, an independent investigation concluded.

The student’s conduct prior to the shooting included viewing bullets, watching violent video on his cellphone during class, and writing statements like “blood everywhere,” a more than 500-page report said. That suggested “not suicide, but homicide,” according to the report released Monday, a month shy of the two-year anniversary of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

The shooter, now 17, pleaded guilty a year ago to first-degree murder and terrorism charges. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 8 in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

See Also

Rear view of a father standing with his unsure, young son who is wearing a blue backpack and clinging to his dad's side while holding his hand. Blurred school building in background.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety How Schools Can Respond When Kids Are Too Scared to Come
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 31, 2023
3 min read

Ethan Crumbley and his parents met with school staff the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one checked his backpack and he was allowed to stay. The gun used in the shooting was in the backpack.

The shooter also kept a journal and wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video with his phone on the eve of shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

The independent investigation into what transpired before the shooting, the day of the shooting and in its aftermath was started by the Oxford Community Schools Board. Neither the school board nor the school district were engaged in the investigation, the report said.

Killed were Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling at Oxford High, about 40 miles north of Detroit. Six students and a teacher were also wounded.

“Our review confirmed that there were breakdowns in implementation and execution of the district’s threat assessment and suicide intervention policies and guidelines,” the report said. “Missteps at each level throughout the district—from the board, to the superintendent, to the OHS administration, to staff—snowballed to create a situation where a student’s communications and conduct should have triggered a threat assessment and suicide intervention on Nov. 30, but did not.”

“None of these mistakes were intentional. But costly mistakes they were,” it continued.

It also said the school should have sent the teen home with his parents following a meeting with school officials the day of the shooting.

The shooter’s parents—James and Jennifer Crumbley—are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring their son’s mental health.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooter, who was 15 when the shooting happened. The judge also has the option of sentencing him to a shorter term of somewhere from 25 years to 40 years.

See Also

People linger after a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, on Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine.
People linger after a vigil for the victims of the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. The vigil took place on Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.
Matt Rourke/AP
School Climate & Safety 'We Really Didn’t Know What to Do': How a District Regrouped After a Mass Shooting
Caitlynn Peetz, October 30, 2023
9 min read

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Michigan

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Wed., November 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Ready or Not, AI is Here: How K-12 Schools Should Respond
Join our webinar as experts discuss AI's influence on teaching, learning, and job readiness.
Register
Wed., November 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar STEM, Your Classroom, and Community: Fostering Connections, Engagement, and Outreach
Discover the magic of community engagement in STEM education! Elevate teaching, engage students, and open doors to real-world experiences.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., November 09, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Educators Grapple with Grief, Horror in Aftermath of Maine Mass Shooting
Maine educators worried about their safety and their students after a gunman killed 18 people.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue their manhunt for the suspect. Authorities urged residents to lock themselves in their homes and schools announced closures on Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue their manhunt for the suspect. Authorities urged residents to lock themselves in their homes and schools announced closures.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
School Climate & Safety How to Stop Students From Ghosting (and More Halloween Advice for Educators)
Our guide will help you keep attendance, student engagement, and classroom routines from getting thrown out of whack (o' lantern).
Evie Blad
5 min read
Closeup of child's hands painting pumpkin with spooky face.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety What Teachers Say It Takes to Build a Positive School Culture
Educators told us on social media what they think goes into a healthy school culture where teachers feel valued and don't want to leave.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Image of educators walking down a hallway.
E+
School Climate & Safety Does Facial Recognition Technology Make Schools Safer? What Educators Need to Know
New York has banned facial recognition technology in schools. Here’s what experts say schools need to consider before using it.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Collage of three faces with lines connecting to dots over all three faces. There is a bright yellow four corners framing the woman's face in the center.
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
Load More ▼