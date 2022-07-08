School Crime and Safety: What a Decade of Federal Federal Data Show

Schools across the country saw a rise in cyberbullying, student behavioral issues, and school shootings over 10 years concluding with the 2019-20 school year, according to the latest baseline federal data on school crime and safety .

The data is compiled by the Bureau of Justice Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics from federal surveys.

School safety has become an intense focus in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people and with the rise of behavioral issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four in 10 educators reported feeling less safe than they did five years ago and 6 in 10 teachers and administrators said they fear “purposeful mass homicide” in recent Education Week surveys.

The NCES data only cover incidents through the 2019-20 school year— a period that includes the first several months of the pandemic, which affected data collection. As a result NCES urged caution in comparing the latest data with previous years.Nevertheless, it shines a light on decades of trends in student behavior and school security.

Among the key highlights from the report: