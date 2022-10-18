Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
School Climate & Safety

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

By The Associated Press — October 18, 2022 2 min read
Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft Drive and Old Halls Ferry Road in Missouri's St. Louis County. Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school, which sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.
Water flows in Coldwater Creek in Missouri's St. Louis County. Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school, which sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.
Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Florissant , Mo. -

There is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a new report by environmental investigation consultants.

The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant raised by a previous Army Corps of Engineers study.

The new report is based on samples taken in August from the school, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Boston Chemical did not say who or what requested and funded the report.

“I was heartbroken,” said Ashley Bernaugh, president of the Jana parent-teacher association who has a son at the school. “It sounds so cliché, but it takes your breath from you.”

The school sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II. The waste was dumped at sites near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, next to the creek that flows to the Missouri River. The Corps has been cleaning up the creek for more than 20 years.

The Corps’ report also found contamination in the area but at much at lower levels, and it didn’t take any samples within 300 feet of the school. The most recent report included samples taken from Jana’s library, kitchen, classrooms, fields, and playgrounds.

Levels of the radioactive isotope lead-210, polonium, radium, and other toxins were “far in excess” of what Boston Chemical had expected. Dust samples taken inside the school were found to be contaminated.

I wouldn’t want my child in this school. The effect of these toxins is cumulative.
Christen Commuso, Missouri Coalition for the Environment

Inhaling or ingesting these radioactive materials can cause significant injury, the report said.

“A significant remedial program will be required to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations,” the report said.

The new report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday’s Hazelwood school board meeting. The district said in a statement that it will consult with its attorneys and experts to determine the next steps.

“Safety is absolutely our top priority for our staff and students,” board president Betsy Rachel said Saturday.

Christen Commuso with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment presented the results of the Corps’ study to the school board in June after obtaining a copy through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“I wouldn’t want my child in this school,” she said. “The effect of these toxins is cumulative.”

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Missouri

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Tue., October 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Year-round Strategies: Professional Growth Retains Educators
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to strengthen your professional growth (PG) efforts and successfully deploy a year-round PG and retention plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Wed., October 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion Technology Tension: Why Isn’t Every School Pushing Digital Learning to the Next Level?
As we look ahead, how can educators effectively harness technology to benefit student learning? How can system leaders better support educators on this front? And what role does the principal play in the use of technology in schools?
Register
Thu., October 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar It’s Never Too Late: Ensuring Older Striving Readers Succeed
Learn research-based practices for assessment and instruction that will help older students overcome reading difficulties.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Hoax Shooting Calls Upend School Day Across South Carolina
A wave of hoax emergency calls sent hundreds of police officers into S.C. schools as scared students hid behind locked classroom doors.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Photograph of crime scene tape and school.
F.Sheehan/Education Week and Getty
School Climate & Safety School Shootings Reach Record Level, Data Show
There have been 35 school shootings so far in 2022, more than in any single year since Education Week began tracking the incidents in 2018.
Evie Blad
2 min read
A Tulsa Police officer films the area outside of the McLain High School football stadium after a shooting during a football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Police say a teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night.
A Tulsa, Okla., police officer films the area outside of the McLain High School football stadium after a shooting during a football game Sept. 30. Police say a teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a homecoming football game.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP
School Climate & Safety Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Positive School Climate & Culture?
Answer 7 questions about Positive School Climate & Culture.
School Climate & Safety 'Swatting' Calls and Lockdowns: Tips for Schools to Ease the Anxiety and Disruption
How school administrators can prepare for lockdowns and restore calm.
Evie Blad
4 min read
A male police officer in a dark blue uniform walks between two white police SUVs parked in front of a three-story, red brick school building.
A police officer patrolled Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., while the school was on lockdown in 2018.
John Amis/AP
Load More ▼