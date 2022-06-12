‘Protect Schools, Not Guns’: Quotes and Scenes From Nationwide Marches Calling for New Gun Laws

Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures.

The rally in Washington, as well as at least 300 local March For Our Lives events, were held in response to recent deadly shootings, including one in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and shocked the nation’s conscience.

Speaker after speaker at the rally in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act.

The day after the marches, a group of senators announced a bipartisan framework responding to the shootings , a noteworthy though limited breakthrough. Among other things, the deal bolsters efforts to improve schools safety.

Protecting schoolchildren was a common theme in the speeches and signs at marches nationwide. Here’s a collection of some of those moments:

Washington, D.C.

If our government can't do anything to stop 19 kids from being killed and slaughtered in their own school ... it's time to change who is in government.

We are being murdered.

Detroit

I should not walk into school stressed that I’m going to be another name.

I was also very heartbroken after what happened in Parkland. And here we are four years later, and the same thing is happening again.

New York City

Nothing happens in this country until young people stand up — not politicians.

Portland, Maine

It’s very American to have reasonable regulations to save the lives of our children.

Parkland, Florida