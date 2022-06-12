‘Protect Schools, Not Guns’: Quotes and Scenes From Nationwide Marches Calling for New Gun Laws
‘Protect Schools, Not Guns’: Quotes and Scenes From Nationwide Marches Calling for New Gun Laws

By The Associated Press — June 12, 2022 1 min read
People attending the March for Our Lives rally hold signs in front of the Washington Monument on June 11 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Washington

Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures.

The rally in Washington, as well as at least 300 local March For Our Lives events, were held in response to recent deadly shootings, including one in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and shocked the nation’s conscience.

Speaker after speaker at the rally in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act.

Jecholiah Marriott, 17, a junior at Cass Technical High School, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit, Mich. on June 11, 2022. The rally was to protest the spike in gun violence, especially in schools across the country.
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit on June 11.
KT Kanazawich for Education Week
School Climate & Safety A New Generation of Youth Activists Asks a Familiar Question: How Many More Students Must Die?
Williamena Kwapo, June 11, 2022
3 min read

The day after the marches, a group of senators announced a bipartisan framework responding to the shootings, a noteworthy though limited breakthrough. Among other things, the deal bolsters efforts to improve schools safety.

Protecting schoolchildren was a common theme in the speeches and signs at marches nationwide. Here’s a collection of some of those moments:

Washington, D.C.

If our government can't do anything to stop 19 kids from being killed and slaughtered in their own school ... it's time to change who is in government.
David Hogg, survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and co-founder of March For Our Lives
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on June 11 in Washington.
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the March for Our Lives rally on June 11 in Washington. Hogg also led the crowd in chants of “Vote them out.”
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

We are being murdered.
X Gonzalez, survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and co-founder of March For Our Lives
Parkland survivor and activist X Gonzalez speaks to the crowd during the March for Our Lives rally on June 11 in Washington.
Parkland survivor and activist X Gonzalez delivered an impassioned, profanity-laced plea to Congress for change during the March for Our Lives rally on June 11 in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
People arrive to attend the March for Our Lives rally on June 11 in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Manuel Balce Ceneta

Detroit

I should not walk into school stressed that I’m going to be another name.
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, activist and attendee of the March For Our Lives rally in Detroit
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, a junior at Cass Technical High School, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit, Mich. on June 11, 2022. The rally was to protest the spike in gun violence, especially in schools across the country.
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, a high school junior, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit, Mich., on June 11. The rally was to protest the spike in gun violence, especially in schools across the country.
KT Kanazawich for Education Week

I was also very heartbroken after what happened in Parkland. And here we are four years later, and the same thing is happening again.
Hafiza Khalique, a Detroit student attending the rally

New York City

Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, on June 11 in New York.
Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge on June 11 in New York.
Jennifer Peltz/AP

Nothing happens in this country until young people stand up — not politicians.
Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing the National Rifle Association and helped lead activists across the Brooklyn Bridge

Portland, Maine

It’s very American to have reasonable regulations to save the lives of our children.
John Wuesthoff, a retired lawyer in Portland who was waving an American flag during the rally as a reminder that gun control is "not un-American"

Parkland, Florida

Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School holds up a sign during the rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on June 11.
Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, holds up a sign during the rally in Parkland, Fla., on June 11.
Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Williamena Kwapo, Newsroom Intern contributed to this article.
Williamena Kwapo, Newsroom Intern contributed to this article.

