Michigan School District Sets New Safety Plan After Oxford Shooting
School Climate & Safety

Michigan School District Sets New Safety Plan After Oxford Shooting

By The Associated Press — December 15, 2021 3 min read
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.
Oxford , Mich. -

Administrators in a Michigan school district where four students were shot to death at its high school announced Tuesday that a zero tolerance policy toward threats was being adopted, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety.

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education was told of the changes at its board meeting — two weeks after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six students and a teacher.

“Anything that is remotely violent immediately goes to the administration and law enforcement,” said Jill Lemond, assistant superintendent of student services.

A computer screen displays an excerpt from the threat-assessment program developed by Dewey G. Cornell, an education professor at the University of Virginia.
Students also will be removed from the school until a mental health evaluation has been completed.

Law enforcement also will be present in all district schools and a security firm has been hired to make sure every building has its own security guard. Backpacks will no longer be allowed in schools and the district is working with a vendor to provide clear backpacks, she added.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old Oxford High student, has been charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged in the case with involuntary manslaughter.

Earlier Tuesday, a judge granted a prosecutor more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents, partly to give the Michigan community “time to heal” during the holiday season.

They’re accused of giving their son access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the Nov. 30 shooting.

Free gun locks at the Meriden Police Department, Fri., June 21, 2019. Police are providing free cable style gun locks to residents through a partnership witih Project Child Safe.
School officials have been criticized by the county sheriff and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for not alerting a school resource officer about their concerns with the teen and not searching his backpack before allowing him to return to class about three hours before the shooting at the school about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Lori Bourgeau, 45, an Oxford Village councilwoman and parent of an 11th grader, pointed a finger at the board and policies in place before the shooting.

“Who sets the example of where the complaints (about students) go?” Bourgeau said during public participation at Tuesday night’s meeting. “You let it stay with the counselor and the dean of students, only. Searching for ammo. Letters, pictures of shooting and there’s no disciplinary file? That’s not OK. Don’t let a kid come in and search for ammo and go back to class. You set the tone. I wish you would have done that a month ago. You could have saved lives.”

About a dozen of the 80 or so people attending the board meeting addressed its members.

Shane Gibson, 43, told the board that his daughter, who is in 3rd grade, “asked me if she goes to school if she is going to die and it literally broke my heart.”

“The loss of innocence for these children is the most heartbreaking,” he said. “My son and my daughter will be living with this for the rest of their lives.”

After a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Washington on March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Ethan Crumbley had a brief court hearing Monday and will return on Jan. 7 to allow his lawyer to review evidence.

His parents were arrested on Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit, hours after their charges were announced. They remain in jail, apparently unable to pay bonds of $500,000 each, though defense attorney Shannon Smith said she would ask for new terms on Jan. 7.

Judge Julie Nicholson granted a request by prosecutors and defense lawyers to postpone until Feb. 8 a key hearing that will determine whether the elder Crumbleys will face a trial, instead of plowing ahead on Dec. 22.

“These funerals have just recently concluded,” McDonald said. “The prosecutor’s office has a lot of work to do with a lot of the victims and the families. We do not think it’s in their best interest or in the interests of justice to do that during the holiday season.”

The prosecutor said that a delay in court proceedings would help her office prepare and also give Oxford “time to heal to the extent that’s possible.”

In court, the Crumbleys sat on the outside of their two lawyers. But when the lawyers got up to speak privately to the judge, James Crumbley mouthed “I love you” to his wife.

They are accused of failing to step in on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher.
Oxford High School has been closed since the shooting. Athletes began returning to competition Monday.

Other schools in the Oxford district were closed Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution” after an online threat was directed at a middle school, officials said. Online threats against Michigan schools have occurred since the shooting and led to closings elsewhere as well as charges.

Recent Data: School Shootings

Education Week journalists began in 2018 tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths. There is no single right way of calculating numbers like this, and the human toll is impossible to measure. We hope only to provide reliable information to help inform discussions, debates, and paths forward.
Below, you can find big-picture data on school shootings since 2018. (This chart will be updating as new information becomes available.)


See Also: School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Michigan

Family, friends, students and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles and personalized messages at a memorial near an entrance to the Oxford High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Oxford, Mich.
Waterford resident Andrew Baldwin, cousin of Madisyn Baldwin, places candles at the base of a a memorial with his 5-year-old daughter Ariyah Baldwin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was one of four teens killed in Tuesday's school shooting.
