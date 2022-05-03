Lawmakers in 19 States Want Legal Refuge for Transgender Youth
School Climate & Safety

Lawmakers in 19 States Want Legal Refuge for Transgender Youth

By The Associated Press — May 03, 2022 2 min read
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Concord , N.H. -

Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.

The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states. In Texas, for example, Gov. Gregg Abbott has directed state agencies to consider placing transgender children in foster care, though a judge has temporarily blocked such investigations. And multiple states have approved measures prohibiting gender-affirming health care treatments for transgender youth.

To combat such moves, lawmakers in both Minnesota and New York recently filed refuge state legislation modeled after the bill proposed in March by state Sen. Scott Wiener in California. Democrats in 16 other states plan to follow suit, though about half of their legislatures are out of session or not currently accepting new bills.

Wiener said he immediately began hearing from other states after coming forward with his bill, which would reject any out-of-state court judgments removing children from their parents’ custody because they allowed gender-affirming health care. It also would make arrest warrants based on alleged violation of another state’s law against receiving such care the lowest priority for California law enforcement.

“We’re sick of just playing defense against what these red states are doing,” Wiener said in an interview Monday. “We’re going on offense, we’re going to protect LGBQT kids and their families and we’re going to build a rainbow wall to protect our community.”

Also joining the effort are LGBTQ lawmakers in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

Annise Parker, president and CEO of the Victory Institute, acknowledged that the legislation likely will fail in some states but said it was time to stand against the onslaught of bills targeting the LGBTQ community.

“This is our opportunity to drive the conversation and the debate, and to call on our allies proactively to step up instead of allowing ourselves to be targeted,” said Parker, who was the first openly LGBTQ mayor of a major American city when she led Houston for six years.

“We would love to see these bills in states where there are more progressive legislatures,” she said. “But we also think it’s important that trans kids and their families out there see and hear legislators from our community standing up and defending them.”

See Also

Illustration of a group of people standing together, some were the colors of the trans flag.
Aleksandra Matafonova/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion Transgender Youth Are Under Attack in the War on Science
Robert A. Marx, March 31, 2022
3 min read

Wiener said it is despicable that any family would have to consider moving to a new state to protect a child, but if that happens, he hopes as many states as possible will welcome them.

“When your kid is being threatened with removal from your home, families are going to consider a lot of different options, and we just want to be clear that if you decide that’s the option for you, we’re going to do everything we can do to welcome you and protect you,” he said.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
California Minnesota New York Colorado Connecticut Florida Georgia

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Wed., May 04, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Standards Webinar The Critical Concepts: Proficiency Scales to Accelerate Student Learning
Learn about the Critical Concepts, a crucial tool to help you maintain laser focus on essential standards to accelerate student learning.
Content provided by Marzano Resources
Register
Thu., May 05, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Using Culturally Responsive Teaching To Support English-Language Learning
Explore how to apply culturally responsive teaching to equitably teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Register
May 09, 2022 - May 11, 2022
School & District Management Live Event Education Week Leadership Symposium 2022
Education Week's Premier Leadership Event for K12 School & District Leaders.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety 12-Year-Old Boy Is Youngest Victim of a Fatal Shooting Inside a School in Recent Years
The boy died after being shot at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31.
Evie Blad
1 min read
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school.
Law enforcement officers respond to a March 31 fatal shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C.
Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP
School Climate & Safety How Schools Use Covey’s '7 Habits of Highly Effective People'
These schools are using popular management and leadership principles to get back in the academic groove.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Pinecrest Elementary School Principal Laura Mendicino directs students to take their places in preparation for a teamwork activity at the school in Immokalee, Fla. Twice a week, the Collier County district uses activities to teach aspects of leadership.
Pinecrest Elementary School Principal Laura Mendicino directs students to take their places in preparation for a teamwork activity at the school in Immokalee, Fla. Twice a week, the Collier County district uses activities to teach aspects of leadership.
Josh Ritchie for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Violence, Threats, and Harassment Are Taking a Toll on Teachers, Survey Shows
A nationwide survey also found 43 percent of teachers said they want to quit.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Illustration of sad figure in dark room with window.
Benjavisa/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion Schools Must Heal Survivors of Sexual Assault, Not Retraumatize Them
Schools must do more to address sexual violence against their students, writes an education lawyer.
Amy Leipziger
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of a person's Hand covering another person's mouth to silence them.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and holaillustrations/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼