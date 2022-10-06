Hoax Shooting Calls Upend School Day Across South Carolina
Hoax Shooting Calls Upend School Day Across South Carolina

By The Associated Press — October 06, 2022 1 min read
Photograph of crime scene tape and school.
F.Sheehan/Education Week and Getty
Columbia , S.C. -

A wave of hoax emergency calls about school shootings across South Carolina sent hundreds of police officers into schools on Wednesday as scared students hid behind locked classroom doors.

The calls affected more than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville. At least one 911 caller faked their caller ID information to make it seem like the call came from inside Blythewood High School, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott said this information made the threat so real that he had no choice but to send waves of deputies, and to ask students and teachers to follow safety procedures.

See Also

A bald man and a woman with long brown hair tearfully hug a teen girl who is wearing a pale beighe backpack. Three women look on with concerned expressions.
A family shares a tearful reunion after Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas, went into lockdown because of a false report of a shooting.
Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
School Climate & Safety 'Swatting' Hoaxes Disrupt Schools Across the Country. What Educators Need to Know
Evie Blad, September 21, 2022
8 min read

“We had to respond the way we did,” Lott said.

Other fake calls came into Burke High School in Charleston, Beaufort High School, and at least four schools in Horry County on Wednesday morning. Another wave of calls about non-existent shooters poured in throughout the day in places like Newberry, Greenville, Chester, Lancaster, Greenwood, and other locations around the state, officials said.

No arrests were made, but the FBI and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Parents rushed to the schools and the response disrupted the entire school day. Blythewood students were released early to parents, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone from the governor to law enforcement demanded serious punishment for causing such emotional harm and taking away a day of learning.

See Also

A male police officer in a dark blue uniform walks between two white police SUVs parked in front of a three-story, red brick school building.
A police officer patrolled Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., while the school was on lockdown in 2018.
John Amis/AP
School Climate & Safety 'Swatting' Calls and Lockdowns: Tips for Schools to Ease the Anxiety and Disruption
Evie Blad, September 22, 2022
4 min read

“They came to school today and it’s supposed to be a place where joy is supposed to reside. They came to school today with the intentions of bettering themselves academically and socially and emotionally and then we have to deal with something like this,” Richland 2 School District Superintendent Baron Davis said.

Patrick Kelly, director of government affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said that the calls “were very much an act of violence.” While Kelly said no single policy will eliminate these types of threats, he called on political candidates to share their plans to improve school safety.

“The calls that shut down our schools today were very much an act of violence, and this fact makes the need for leadership and proactive policy action more urgent now than ever,” Kelly said in a statement.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
South Carolina

