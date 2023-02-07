Could a ‘Happiness Class’ Help Ease the Student Mental Health Crisis?
Student Well-Being

Could a ‘Happiness Class’ Help Ease the Student Mental Health Crisis?

By Lauraine Langreo — February 07, 2023 3 min read
Photo of girl with balloon with happy face.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

From therapy dogs to mental health days, schools have been trying every trick in the book to ease the student mental health crisis.

Now teachers have another resource they could use: a high school curriculum that teaches students what the science of psychology says about how to make wiser choices and live happier, more fulfilling lives.

“Psychology and the Good Life,” also known as the “happiness class,” is based on a Yale University course that psychology professor Laurie Santos created and has taught since 2018.

The class became Yale’s most popular, with more than 1,000 students enrolled the first time it was taught. It went viral on- and off-campus, and Santos received emails asking for a version for younger learners.

But even before receiving emails asking for the high school version, Santos knew that she wanted her students to get the skills earlier in life.

“I was constantly frustrated by the fact that Yale students came into college without knowing these evidence-based strategies that they could use to feel better,” she said.

In January, Santos launched a free Coursera class for teens and a free high school curriculum for educators. The curriculum includes a syllabus, video lectures, activities to help build good habits, support resources, and classroom tips.

The class examines the definitions of happiness and well-being, the misconceptions about happiness and why those misconceptions exist, how to change behaviors and thoughts, and how to put these strategies into practice.

The high school version doesn’t differ too much from the college version, Santos said, because “the strategies that science shows can make us feel better are pretty consistent across the teenage age range and the adult age range.” The high school version just has examples, situations, and contexts that are more relevant to high school students.

Practical skills with immediate applications

High school teachers who have tried Santos’ materials through a pilot program or just by word of mouth said it’s made a difference in their classes.

Adam Piccoli, a special education teacher for Pequannock Township High School, in Pequannock, N.J., has incorporated some of Santos’ strategies into his lesson plans since last school year. For example, when his students are reading Frankenstein, he’ll give them a research assignment on how social isolation affects mental health and ask them to incorporate their findings in another writing assignment on how isolation affected the mental health of the book’s characters.

“Students respond well because it’s practical skills that have an immediate application to them,” Piccoli said. “They see the effects of these immediately in their minds, they feel a jolt of happiness, and so I find the lessons to be helpful to mix in and connect to the course content.”

Mark McNeal, an English teacher for Lake Oswego High School, in Lake Oswego, Ore., also started out incorporating the psychology of happiness lessons into his English classes, but he wanted to give more emphasis to it, so he started an elective class focused on that topic last school year.

A lot of his students tell him how much they enjoy the class and having an opportunity to focus on themselves, McNeal said.

One challenge, McNeal said, is figuring out how to teach all the materials without overwhelming his students.

“The number one thing that has made the class successful, even though I’m still trying to figure out what exactly I’m doing, is just being willing to admit that I’m not the authority here,” McNeal said. “The students are turning it into a forum for figuring things out together.”

There are also students who blow off the assignments, but McNeal said he uses that as a way to talk about students’ motivation and tie it back to behaviors that lead to a more fulfilling life.

While it’s not only up to schools to solve the student mental health crisis, Santos said it’s important that everyone start talking more about mental health and give kids the strategies they need to deal with their emotions.

Both Piccoli and McNeal emphasized that the happiness class has been helpful for many of their students and that it should be a required class for high school students.

“It has a practical, real-world application that has an immediate effect,” Piccoli said. “I think that’s lacking from a lot of the skills and content that we teach in public schools in general.”

Because schools today are “dealing with a generation of very stressed-out kids,” it’s important to give them a class like the happiness class, even if it’s “for no other reason than to just give them a break in their day to think about themselves,” McNeal said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Leader To Learn From A 'Saleslady' Got One District to Prioritize Students' Mental Health
Over the past decade, Andria Amador has reshaped mental health in the Boston school district with a commitment to prevention over reaction.
Libby Stanford
9 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, holds out a bucket to Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, while hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services for Boston Public Schools, with Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, during a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Photo Essay PHOTOS: Mental Health and a Day at the Museum
EdWeek photographer Sophie Park reflects on her day with Andria Amador, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Families pass by a table hosted by Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on January 21, 2023.
Families walk past a table staffed by Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services at Boston public schools, during Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Q&A Schools Can Transform Student Mental Health. Here's How One District Leader Did It
Andria Amador teamed up with a renowned hospital and university to build a pipeline of mental health workers for the Boston school district.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, stands for a portrait before hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass. on January 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services in Boston, created a unique partnership with a local hospital, university, and community groups to create a mental health corps trained to meet students' needs.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Surgeon General: Kids Under 14 Should Not Use Social Media
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said social media threatens kids' ability to develop a healthy identity and sense of self.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the White House in Washington.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health last spring in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Load More ▼