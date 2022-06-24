At the Supreme Court, High School Students Express Disappointment Over Abortion Decision
Equity & Diversity

At the Supreme Court, High School Students Express Disappointment Over Abortion Decision

By Eesha Pendharkar — June 24, 2022 4 min read
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
, D.C. -

The crowds outside the U.S. Supreme Court were thick with demonstrators in the hours after the court announced its decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling. Among those protesting the ruling were high school students exercising their civic education skills.

Many said they were indignant about the decision, and that they believed that their generation needs to speak up for the right to safe and legal abortion.

“I think having the right to have an abortion is very important for everyone,” said one of the young protesters, Nina Paul, a 16-year-old high school student from Montgomery County, Md. “I think it’s crazy that they decided to take that away from us.”

Nina found out about the decision on Instagram, and called her cousin, Amanda Michaud, to head to Capitol Hill. She said it’s important for young people to speak up, because this issue often affects young women in high school.

“They have to be mothers and they will not have time to do school,” she said. “They will have to put away their opportunities to focus on the child they are forced to have.”

While fewer young people were among the crowds cheering in support of the court’s ruling on this afternoon, around the country, other young activistswelcomed the dismantling of abortion rights. One of them was Alivia Grace Talley, a junior at Clemson University and student spokesperson for Students for Life of America, a pro-life group.

“As someone who’s been working in the pro-life movement for a while now, it’s just crazy to think, this day actually happened,” she told a reporter. “It’s just a very historical moment. And I think moving forward, the biggest steps are going to be first talking with women and making sure that they know of all the resources available to them in a post-Roe America—and one of those being their Title IX rights as pregnant and parenting students.”

Court’s ruling is ‘horrifying,’ protesters say

Back at the Supreme Court, Sonia and Lilia Oulamine, 16 and 13, respectively, found out the news from their mom this morning and headed to the Supreme Court, because they said they believe in the power of young people using their voice. They stood at the edge of the gathering, with Lilia holding up a sign saying “My Body, My Choice.”

“We had to come here because it’s our job to advocate for our future generations, and to show them that we won’t go quietly back to what used to happen,” Sonia said. “As we continue down the time with our generation, it’s our job to make it clear to them that when we are in power, we’re going to change things and it’s not up to them, the people who are just sitting in court, to decide what’s going to happen for millions of people nationwide.”

Two other teenagers in the crowd happened to be in town when they heard the news. Sixteen-year-olds Hannah Cohen and Simran Buch, who were visiting from New York and New Jersey respectively, made their way to the Supreme Court to join the crowds.

“I’m very big on women’s health and women’s right—and not just women, gender-fluid people— and I thought it was very important for me to come to help with the cause,” Simran said. “I mean, it’s just absolutely horrifying.”

“We need to focus on the upcoming elections,” Hannah said. “Now because it’s up to the states, we need to really focus on getting the people who make the best decisions [elected].”

The Cunningham family was visiting from St. Louis, Mo.,when they heard about the ruling and the demonstrations at the hotel they were staying at.

It’s important for younger people to speak up, said Andrew Cunningham, 15, who was attending to protest with his parents and sister. Speaking up and spreading awareness within their communities is one way the younger generation can help, he said.

The Cunningham’s neighborhood in St. Louis has a Planned Parenthood facility—part of a national organization that offers abortion services—with protesters outside it advocating for abortion bans daily, Andrew’s father, David Cunningham, said.

“There’s been pro-life protesters that have been there like 24/7 for as long as we’ve lived there,” he said. “And so we’ve kind of been exposed to that side for a long time and now we have a different thing to mobilize around.”

A few parents brought their young kids, some in strollers, to the court’s doorstep to demonstrate the importance of civic engagement.

“I brought my girls because I think it’s important for them to participate in democracy, but also their fundamental rights might not be around that were there for me and my mom,” said Nadia Brown, who brought her three daughters aged 6, 5, and 3, to protest the ruling.

“I want them to witness history, to be a part of history,"she said, “but then to see if they hopefully one day can put pressure on the Supreme Court, the Congress, and state legislatures to do something to codify Roe.”

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Sarah D. Sparks, Assistant Editor contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment:Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity LGBTQ Students Would Get Explicit Protection Under Title IX Proposals
But the U.S. Department of Education did not include transgender participation in sports in the latest version of revised Title IX regulations.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Millville, Utah. Students and school district officials in Utah are outraged after a high school student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week. A rally was held the following day in response to show support for the LGBTQ community.
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a 2021 rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah.
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
Equity & Diversity Native American Advocates Testify on Need for Recovery Efforts From Boarding School Trauma
The testimony follows an investigation that found tens of thousands of Native American children suffered abuse at government boarding schools.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland visits the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, Friday, June 17, 2022. Haaland spoke of the U.S. Department of Interior's efforts to help Native American communities heal from Indian Boarding School policies during a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is keeping an intense focus on the Interior Departments investigation into abuse of Native American children in government boarding schools.
Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP
Equity & Diversity 5 Ways Title IX Transformed School Sports (and More)
On the 50th anniversary of the historic civil rights law, here are five ways it transformed sports and schooling and still does.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
4 min read
Monique Lopes, 16, far left, dresses with unidentified football players at Pepin High School prior to practice Monday, Sept. 27, 1999, in Pepin, Wis.
High school girls get ready for football practice at Pepin High School in Pepin, Wis., in a 1999 photo.
Steve Kinderman/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP
Equity & Diversity State Policies Set Up Incarcerated Students to Fail, Report Finds
When students are in juvenile justice centers, they often lose access to high-quality education.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Image of books in a cell.
erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼