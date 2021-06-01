A User’s Guide to the Grading and Methodology
Special Report
Special Report
Budget & Finance From Our Research Center

A User’s Guide to the Grading and Methodology

For Quality Counts 2021: School Finance
By The Education Week Research Center — June 01, 2021 5 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Methodology

Behind the Numbers

Quality Counts grades all 50 states in two key categories of school finance: overall spending on K-12 and equity, or just how fairly and evenly that money is distributed throughout a particular state.

But what’s behind those top-line numbers and letter grades? Here’s how it’s done:

The EdWeek Research Center collects the most recently available federal data from the Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and other sources—2018 data, in this case—to get a more detailed look at how much states spend on their public schools and how they go about spending it.

The states get scored and graded on eight separate indicators. Four of them deal with spending levels alone, and the other four on just how that funding gets spent, with an eye toward equity.

To make sure things are comparable, the researchers adjust some of these indicators for factors like regional cost differences and for students who may be more expensive to educate, such as low-income children and those with disabilities. All of these calculations then are blended for each state’s final A-F grade and numerical score.

Some of these school finance indicators are easy to grasp. Others are more technical. Here’s a quick and easy guide to the grading scale and each of the eight indicators that make up the school finance grade. For more detail, see this report’s full sources and notes.

The Grading Scale

Each state receives a numerical score for each of the indicator categories.

After rounding scores to the closest whole-number values, we assign letter grades based on a conventional A-F grading scale, as follows:

A = 93 to 100

A-minus = 90 to 92

B-plus = 87 to 89

B = 83 to 86

B-minus = 80 to 82

C-plus = 77 to 79

C = 73 to 76

C-minus = 70 to 72

D-plus = 67 to 69

D = 63 to 66

D-minus = 60 to 62

F = Below 60

Glossary

EQUITY

The EdWeek Research Center conducted an original analysis to calculate four distinct indicators that capture the degree to which education funding is equitably distributed across the districts within a state. Calculations for each equity indicator take into account regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and those with disabilities, whose services are more expensive than average. Students in poverty receive a weight of 1.2; students with disabilities receive a weight of 1.9.

Wealth-Neutrality Score: This indicator captures the degree to which a school district’s revenue (state and local sources) is correlated with its property-based wealth. Positive values indicate that wealthier districts have higher revenue levels. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: U.S. Department of Education’s Common Core of Data (CCD) 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available. U.S. Department of Education’s School District Demographics data from the five-year 2018 American Community Survey.

McLoone Index: Indicator value is the ratio of the total amount spent on pupils below the median to the amount that would be needed to raise all students to the median per-pupil expenditure in the state. The index defines perfect equity as a situation in which every district spends at least as much as the district serving the median student in the state (ranked according to per-pupil expenditures). EdWeek Research Center analysis using: U.S. Department of Education’s Common Core of Data (CCD) 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available.

Coefficient of Variation: This indicator measures the level of variability in funding across school districts in a state. The value is calculated by dividing the standard deviation of per-pupil expenditures (adjusted for regional cost differences and student needs) by the state’s average spending per pupil. Ibid.

Restricted Range: The restricted range is the difference between spending levels for the districts serving students at the 5th and 95th percentiles of the per-pupil-expenditure distribution. Ibid.

SPENDING

Adjusted Per-Pupil Expenditures: Average statewide per-student spending, adjusted for variations in regional costs using the NCES Comparable Wage Index 2018, as updated by Lori Taylor of Texas A&M University. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018, Public Education Finances: Fiscal Year 2018.

Percent of Students in Districts with PPE at or Above U.S. Average: Expenditures are adjusted for regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and students with disabilities. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; CCD district-level data 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; and U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available.

Spending Index: Index gauges state spending according to the percent of students served by districts spending at or above the national average as well as the degree to which lower-spending districts fall short of that national benchmark. Expenditures are adjusted for regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and students with disabilities. Ibid.

Percent of Total Taxable Resources Spent on Education: Share of state resources spent on K-12 education. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: state and local revenues from the NCES, Public Education Finances: Fiscal Year 2018; 2018 gross-state-product data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Education Week Research Center

Events

Thu., June 03, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Micro-credentials to Master’s Degrees: The Future of Educator Advancement
How can district leaders support strengthening educators’ skills for COVID recovery in the classroom while also empowering their growth and advancement? Join guest speakers, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Dr. Brandon Tatum, chief strategy
Content provided by BloomBoard
Register
Tue., June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How to Power Your Curriculum With Digital Books
Register for this can’t miss session looking at best practices for utilizing digital books to support their curriculum.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance Spotlight Spotlight on The American Rescue Plan
In this Spotlight, subcategorize the unprecedented digits K12 will have available and more.
Budget & Finance Spending on Special Ed. in Some Districts Plunged This Year. Budget Cuts Could Be Next
Schools faced unprecedented challenges delivering instruction and support to students with disabilities this year—and the costs of providing those services evolved as well.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
An Issaquah School District school bus waits at an intersection near where a rally to encourage wider opening of in-person learning was being held on Feb. 24, 2021, in Issaquah, Wash.. Students in kindergarten and lower-elementary grades recently returned to school in the district under a hybrid in-person learning program, but older elementary, middle-, and high school students are still being taught remotely.
A school bus waits at an intersection near the site of a rally in February to encourage wider opening of in-person learning in the Issaquah School District in Issaquah, Wash. Transportation costs for students with special needs this year dipped because of remote learning.
Ted S. Warren/AP
Budget & Finance Opinion How Districts Can Use Relief Funds to Help the Students Most in Need
We can't squander this opportunity to reach students experiencing homelessness. Here are four key steps.
Joseph Bishop & Debra Duardo
4 min read
Hands protect a figure
iStock/Getty Images
Budget & Finance FEMA Will Cover Some COVID-19 Staffing Costs for Schools
FEMA is offering to reimburse the costs of pandemic expenses for work performed after Jan. 21. Here's how to get your district's share.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
West Jefferson High School seniors get their temperature checked before entering the Harvey, La., school as students return for in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 31, 2020.
West Jefferson High School seniors get their temperature checked before entering the Harvey, La., school.
Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP
Load More ▼