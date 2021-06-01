A User’s Guide to the Grading and Methodology

Methodology

Behind the Numbers

Quality Counts grades all 50 states in two key categories of school finance: overall spending on K-12 and equity, or just how fairly and evenly that money is distributed throughout a particular state.

But what’s behind those top-line numbers and letter grades? Here’s how it’s done:

The EdWeek Research Center collects the most recently available federal data from the Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and other sources—2018 data, in this case—to get a more detailed look at how much states spend on their public schools and how they go about spending it.

The states get scored and graded on eight separate indicators. Four of them deal with spending levels alone, and the other four on just how that funding gets spent, with an eye toward equity.

To make sure things are comparable, the researchers adjust some of these indicators for factors like regional cost differences and for students who may be more expensive to educate, such as low-income children and those with disabilities. All of these calculations then are blended for each state’s final A-F grade and numerical score.

Some of these school finance indicators are easy to grasp. Others are more technical. Here’s a quick and easy guide to the grading scale and each of the eight indicators that make up the school finance grade. For more detail, see this report’s full sources and notes.

The Grading Scale

Each state receives a numerical score for each of the indicator categories.

After rounding scores to the closest whole-number values, we assign letter grades based on a conventional A-F grading scale, as follows:

A = 93 to 100

A-minus = 90 to 92

B-plus = 87 to 89

B = 83 to 86

B-minus = 80 to 82

C-plus = 77 to 79

C = 73 to 76

C-minus = 70 to 72

D-plus = 67 to 69

D = 63 to 66

D-minus = 60 to 62

F = Below 60

Glossary

EQUITY

The EdWeek Research Center conducted an original analysis to calculate four distinct indicators that capture the degree to which education funding is equitably distributed across the districts within a state. Calculations for each equity indicator take into account regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and those with disabilities, whose services are more expensive than average. Students in poverty receive a weight of 1.2; students with disabilities receive a weight of 1.9.

Wealth-Neutrality Score: This indicator captures the degree to which a school district’s revenue (state and local sources) is correlated with its property-based wealth. Positive values indicate that wealthier districts have higher revenue levels. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: U.S. Department of Education’s Common Core of Data (CCD) 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available. U.S. Department of Education’s School District Demographics data from the five-year 2018 American Community Survey.

McLoone Index: Indicator value is the ratio of the total amount spent on pupils below the median to the amount that would be needed to raise all students to the median per-pupil expenditure in the state. The index defines perfect equity as a situation in which every district spends at least as much as the district serving the median student in the state (ranked according to per-pupil expenditures). EdWeek Research Center analysis using: U.S. Department of Education’s Common Core of Data (CCD) 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available.

Coefficient of Variation: This indicator measures the level of variability in funding across school districts in a state. The value is calculated by dividing the standard deviation of per-pupil expenditures (adjusted for regional cost differences and student needs) by the state’s average spending per pupil. Ibid.

Restricted Range: The restricted range is the difference between spending levels for the districts serving students at the 5th and 95th percentiles of the per-pupil-expenditure distribution. Ibid.

SPENDING

Adjusted Per-Pupil Expenditures: Average statewide per-student spending, adjusted for variations in regional costs using the NCES Comparable Wage Index 2018, as updated by Lori Taylor of Texas A&M University. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018, Public Education Finances: Fiscal Year 2018.

Percent of Students in Districts with PPE at or Above U.S. Average: Expenditures are adjusted for regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and students with disabilities. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: NCES Public Elementary-Secondary Education Finance Data for 2018; CCD district-level data 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018 (district-level data); U.S. Department of Education’s American Community Survey Comparable Wage Index for Teachers (ACS-CWIFT) 2017-2018; and U.S. Census Bureau’s Small-Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) 2017, 2018. SAIPE data for 2013-2014 were used for Vermont because more recent information was not available.

Spending Index: Index gauges state spending according to the percent of students served by districts spending at or above the national average as well as the degree to which lower-spending districts fall short of that national benchmark. Expenditures are adjusted for regional differences in educational costs and the concentrations of low-income students and students with disabilities. Ibid.

Percent of Total Taxable Resources Spent on Education: Share of state resources spent on K-12 education. EdWeek Research Center analysis using: state and local revenues from the NCES, Public Education Finances: Fiscal Year 2018; 2018 gross-state-product data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.