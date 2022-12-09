4 Ways to Build Social-Emotional Skills for English Learners
Student Well-Being

4 Ways to Build Social-Emotional Skills for English Learners

By Alyson Klein — December 09, 2022 3 min read
Image of a child building a structure with marshmallows and spaghetti noodles.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Weaving social-emotional learning into academics is hard. But schools with high populations of English learners have an extra challenge: They are working to build up students’ mastery of a second language, even as they are trying to teach them skills like persistence, collaboration, and stress management.

Londyn Lallavais is a dean of students at Metro Nashville’s McMurray Middle School, where 98 percent of students are English learners. Recent research has shown that SEL is particularly powerful for this population of students.

The school has gone deep on SEL over the past couple of years, with support from Kyla Krengel, the district’s director of social-emotional learning.

Lallavais and Krengel were featured guests for an online panel discussion about SEL on Dec. 8 that was part of an Education Week K-12 Essentials Forum. (You can watch the forum here.)

“Just from last year, to where we currently are, we have seen a decrease in our number of office referrals. We’ve seen an increase in student engagement,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase in attendance. And we’ve seen an increase in students wanting to be here and wanting to be involved in extracurricular activities, to be a part of band and all the different clubs that we have.”

Here are four tips from Lallavais and Krengel for helping English learners—and students more generally—develop SEL skills:

1. Make SEL both a regular part of the schedule and part of each academic class

Teachers may already be integrating SEL into academics, at least to some extent, Krengel said. But often “they need to be more explicit with their language and/or interactive pedagogy to connect what they’re doing specifically to social-emotional learning,” she added.

Teachers should ask themselves if they are “providing time for their students to reflect on the SEL skills that they’re learning as well as the academic skills?”

SEL integration can also happen in stages, Krengel said. “It is a process and takes time, so you don’t have to do it all at once. Some teachers struggle with where to start.”

Her recommendation? Start with helping students feel seen and emotionally safe with a “welcoming ritual” and end with an “optimistic closing” before moving on to deeper integration.

Lallavais’ school initially tried to pair SEL skills development just with language arts classes. Now, those skills are integrated throughout the day across academic subjects. Plus, there’s time set aside on Fridays just for SEL.

2. Provide more hands-on learning experiences

Students who are still working to build English proficiency need more than just to hear a word like “persistence.” They need to be able to experience the concept for themselves.

During the school’s dedicated time for SEL, “we try to make sure that we’re strategically integrating some type of hands-on, tangible ‘I can feel it, I can do it’ activity,” Lallavais said. That “helps our students make that connection” between the English word for an SEL skill and how it feels to put it into practice.

For example, when learning about persistence, Lallavais’ students were given a fun, but tough task: Build towers out of dry spaghetti and marshmallows, not exactly the world’s most stable materials.

3. Share relevant, human experiences

Relationships resonate for middle schoolers, Lallavais said. It never hurts to make sure that kids realize that their teachers and school leaders are real people with real emotions too.

For instance, Lallavais told her students that she sometimes gets so frustrated when she gets stuck in traffic that “I want to run a red light, but I can’t because I’ll get a ticket.” The kids responded with “Oh, you too!”

“I think the students feel like we’re so above them that we don’t have emotions as well,” and it’s smart to dispel that belief, Lallavais said.

4. Create opportunities for student feedback

McMurray Middle School regularly surveys students to see if they are getting what they need out of SEL instruction. The goal is to understand “how they’re feeling, do we need to change anything?,” she said. If the survey picks up that something isn’t working, then “it’s OK to go back to the drawing board and to change things up a little bit,” Lallavais said.

One of her favorite recent survey responses from a student? “‘I can tell you how I feel, and you listen.’”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Fri., January 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Trauma-Informed Schools 101: Best Practices & Key Benefits
Learn how to develop a coordinated plan of action for addressing student trauma and
fostering supportive, healthy environments.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
Thu., January 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Teens Are Struggling With Climate Anxiety. Schools Haven't Caught Up Yet
Schools generally aren't ready to handle an increase in climate anxiety among youth.
Madeline Will
12 min read
Jia Sharma-Chaube, 15, left, and Croix Hill, 16, students at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans pose for a portrait at City Park in New Orleans, La., on Nov. 29, 2022.
Jia Sharma-Chaube, 15, left, and Croix Hill, 16, both students at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, are among the substantial number of young who feel anxious about climate change.
Student Well-Being Opinion A Lesson in Gift-Giving, According to Research
Here’s a new way to think about the holiday spirit for young and old alike.
Angela Duckworth
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Subtle Ways to Check on Students' Well-Being
Students sometimes don’t get help because they don’t want to stand out.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
Illustration of holding hands.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Flu, Colds, RSV: How Schools Can Help Keep Kids Healthy as Illness Increases This Winter
Drawing on lessons from the pandemic, schools can invest in air filtration and other tried-and-true health measures.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Close-up of elementary student disinfecting hands at school due.
Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼