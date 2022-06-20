2 Police Officers Had Chance to Shoot Uvalde School Gunman, Deputy Says
School Climate & Safety

2 Police Officers Had Chance to Shoot Uvalde School Gunman, Deputy Says

By The Associated Press — June 20, 2022 2 min read
Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school.
Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the May 24th shooting at the school.
Jae C. Hong/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Uvalde , Texas -

Two Uvalde city police officers passed up a fleeting chance to shoot a gunman outside Robb Elementary School before he went on to kill 21 people inside the school, a senior sheriff’s deputy told The New York Times.

That would mean a second missed opportunity for officers to stop the 18-year-old gunman before the May 24 rampage inside the school that killed 19 children and two teachers. Officials said that a school district police officer drove past the shooter without seeing him in the school parking lot.

The unidentified officers, one of whom was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, said they feared hitting children playing in the line of fire outside the school, Chief Deputy Ricardo Rios of nearby Zavala County told the newspaper.

See Also

Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers.
Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a day after 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman in their school.
Jae C. Hong/AP
School Climate & Safety After Texas School Shooting, a Familiar Fight About How to Make Schools Safe
Evie Blad, May 25, 2022
7 min read

The officers’ chance of stopping Salvador Ramos passed quickly, perhaps in seconds, Rios said.

Messages from The Associated Press to Rios and the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office have not been returned. The Zavala County sheriff’s officials responded to the shooting in support of Uvalde and Uvalde County officers.

Rios said he had shared the information with a special Test House committee investigating the school massacre.

Uvalde police officials agreed Friday to speak to the committee investigating, according to a Republican lawmaker leading the probe who had begun to publicly question why the officers were not cooperating sooner.

“Took a little bit longer than we initially had expected,” state Rep. Dustin Burrows said.

On Thursday, Burrows signaled impatience with Uvalde police, tweeting that most people had fully cooperated with their investigation “to help determine the facts” and that he didn’t understand why the city’s police force “would not want the same.” He did not say which members of the department will meet with the committee, which is set to continue questioning witnesses in Uvalde on Monday about the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Uvalde police did not reply to messages seeking comment.

See Also

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
School Climate & Safety Are Police Required to Confront a School Shooter? The Legal Answer Is No
Mitchell Willetts, The Charlotte Observer, June 3, 2022
5 min read

Weeks after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, law enforcement officials have stopped providing updates about what they’ve learned about the shooting and the police response. Their silence comes after authorities gave conflicting and incorrect accounts in the days after the shooting, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them.

Officials also haven’t released records sought under public information laws to media outlets, including The Associated Press, often citing broad exemptions and the ongoing investigation. It has raised concerns about whether such records will be released, even to victims’ families.

The state House committee has interviewed more than a dozen witnesses behind closed doors so far, including state police, school staff, and school district police. The list of witnesses provided by the committee so far has not included Pete Arrendondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, who has faced criticism over his actions during the attack.

Burrows defended the committee interviewing witnesses in private and not revealing their findings so far, saying its members want an accurate account before issuing a report.

“One person’s truth may be different than another person’s truth,” Burrows said Friday.

Since the shooting, Republican leaders in Texas have called for more mental health funding but not new gun restrictions. Authorities say the 18-year-old gunman used and AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. Police did not confront he gunman for more than an hour, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go in.

The Associated Press
Wire Service
Related Tags:
Texas

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Laptops & Learning: How Schools Are Making the Hard Transition to 1-to-1 Computing
Join us for a webinar that examines the massive expansion in the use of laptops and digital curricula in K-12 education.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety The Lost Graduate: Remembering a Student Gunned Down at School
California teen Jonathon Parker and two Michigan teenagers should have graduated this year, but they were killed by gun attacks at school.
Catherine Gewertz
3 min read
61322 Graduation Cap Florida BS 7
Jonathon Parker, pictured on the chair, should have walked across the graduation stage with classmates from the Deer Valley High School Class of 2022 last week in Antioch, Calif. But he was shot and killed by another student more than two years ago in the school parking lot.
Courtesy of Jonathon Parker's family
School Climate & Safety ‘Protect Schools, Not Guns’: Quotes and Scenes From Nationwide Marches Calling for New Gun Laws
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures.
The Associated Press
1 min read
People attending the March for Our Lives rally hold signs in front of the Washington Monument on June 11 in Washington.
People attending the March for Our Lives rally hold signs in front of the Washington Monument on June 11 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
School Climate & Safety A New Generation of Youth Activists Asks a Familiar Question: How Many More Students Must Die?
Detroit high school students pick up the reins of the March For Our Lives movement after another stunning spate of gun violence.
Williamena Kwapo
3 min read
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, a junior at Cass Technical High School, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit, Mich. on June 11, 2022. The rally was to protest the spike in gun violence, especially in schools across the country.
Jecholiah Marriott, 17, leads the March for Our Lives rally through the streets of downtown Detroit on June 11.
KT Kanazawich for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Opinion Let’s Act to End School Shootings While We Still Can
Don’t give up on student safety when the spotlight fades on Uvalde, plead 17 principals who led their schools during or following shootings.
Principal Recovery Network
2 min read
Illustration of a gun with a school and school bus resting on the barrel of the gun. Background full of speech bubbles.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Load More ▼