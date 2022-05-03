Career Advice Video

Problem Solving at the Highest Level: What Teachers and Students Can Learn From Tammie Jo Shults

By Lilia Geho — May 3, 2022 3:24
Problem Solving at the Highest Level: What Teachers and Students Can Learn From Tammie Jo Shults
Lilia Geho/Education Week
A pilot for the U.S. Navy and Southwest Airlines, Tammie Jo Shults was the captain of a passenger-filled Boeing 737 when the aircraft blew an engine at 32,000 feet in 2018. The key lessons she applied in those critical moments enabled her to safely land the plane. Here, she explains just what those skills are, and how they apply to teaching and learning.

Lilia Geho
Video Production Intern
Lilia Geho is the video production intern for Education Week.

Coverage of STEM, problem solving, and entrepreneurial thinking is supported in part by a grant from The Lemelson Foundation, at www.lemelson.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

