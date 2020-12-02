Tennessee expands COVID-19 mental health hotline to teachers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers.

The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.

Officials say the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services set up the hotline in May for for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The department partnered with the the Mental Health Active Response Team, the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, and other Addictions Services and the Tennessee chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

With the expansion, educators are now eligible for the services as well.

The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

High-Power Workstation Solutions for Remote Learning

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>